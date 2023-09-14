AN OFF THE RADAR HIKE Got about an hour to spare for a “science fiction adventure” hike?

I have always been interested in the Franconia Mountain Range.
No, not the famous peaks in the White Mountains.
Rather, a chain of hills in the western part of Richmond.
There you will find an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) radio beacon sitting on the top of Taylor Hill.
There is also a commanding view of Mount Monadnock and the Green Mountains to the west.
So, in early August, I set out for Richmond to learn more about that aircraft navigational aid and take in the panoramic vista.
The hike started beyond a yellow gate on a grassy path that moved up hill.
Much of the trail was overgrown and enclosed by shrubs and trees.
And there were wind-snapped branches and blow downs scattered about.
Steeplebush (hardhack), self-heal and fleabane were some of the wildflowers I saw growing in the path.
Shortly I crossed under the power lines.
Stone walls bordered either side of the trail.
Ten minutes into the hike the trail moved downhill. Here I reached an open, sunny area.
Then the path turned left and moved up hill again into a more wooded area, vegetation hemming on both sides of the trail.
On this day I saw a flock of turkeys bobbing their fleshy heads ahead of me.
As I increased my hiking pace to get a better look at the birds, they all took flight in an awkward Blue Angels formation.
After stepping over an enormous log that stretched across the trail, I came to a pile of stones on the right and stack of logs on the left.
Here I reached the gravel access road that turned right and led to the beacon.
Almost immediately after starting out I was startled by a deer bounding across the road, about 50 yards in front of me.
I passed a patch of goldenrod, reminding me that fall was not far behind, before turning left.
Shortly the road turned right and continued steeply up hill.
Ten minutes after starting out on the access road, I reached the top of 1,376-foot Taylor Hill.
Continuing down the gravel road lined with young birch trees, I came to a 40-by 40-foot gray sided control building with a “Danger - High Voltage” sign.
I climbed a wooden staircase which led to the beacon - a phallic shaped white structure surrounded by a split rail wood fence.
It was a scene right out of a science fiction movie set.
After checking around for signs of aliens, I turned right and walked along the fence to get a fantastic view of Mount Monadnock in the distance to the northeast.
In the foreground to the west the hills of Swanzey and Winchester, including Franklin Mountain with its cell tower, were visible. Vermont peaks in the far background included Stratton Mountain, Mount Snow and Haystack with its sharp cone on the horizon.
The beacon structure itself, with a heavy hinged door and surrounded by wire grids on the ground, is used by airplanes to triangulate their position. It operates on VHF (very high frequency) to transmit signals.
After taking in the view one more time, I returned to my car by walking downhill on the shaded beacon access road. A 25-minute walk brought me to Taylor Hill Road. Turning left, I continued down Taylor Hill Road. A 10-minute walk, 0.6 mile, brought me to my car.
TO GET TO Taylor Hill from the intersection of Routes 12 and 101 in Keene, take Route 12 south.
After 0.9 mile turn right onto Route 32 south (Old Homestead Highway). Continue on Route 32 for 9.8 miles. Turn right onto Sandy Pond Road. At 0.9 miles, with Bullock Road on the left, Sandy Pond Road turns into Taylor Hill Road. Go uphill. The paved road changes to dirt. Soon after the trail head is the dirt road on the right with a yellow gate.
