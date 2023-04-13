Ah, hiking in New England in the springtime.
Snow patches, mud from melting snow and more mud.
I’ve never been a big fan of hitting the trail before I could see green leaves and clear blue skies.
That’s why I’ve always taken a slow approach to trading in my snowshoes for my hiking boots.
But on Saturday, April 1, I finally got the urge to get back out on the trail.
My choice was the Birch Hill Dam Road in South Royalston, Massachusetts, a 2.6 mile easy walk on a paved, level entrance road to the Birch Hill Dam.
More importantly, it was mud free and offered a great opportunity to see lots of natural and historical features along the way.
So, on this “on-and-off” again rainy day, with temperatures in the 50s, I headed out to that small North Central Massachusetts town on the New Hampshire border.
After parking my Honda Civic in the small lot and checking out the Millers River, I began on the paved level road for the 1.3 mile walk to the dam.
The first part of the road runs parallel to a railroad track. I noted the old telegraph poles with glass insulators-used to prevent electric current loss during transmission - adjacent to the tracks.
In a few minutes I came to a stream, Beaver Brook, flowing in an “S” pattern through a wetland. The long, matted tawny grasses and foliose lichen splotched on maple, pine and birch trees contrast against the dark mirror of blue water made for an eye pleasing sight. Foliose lichens grow in circular patterns that look like odd shaped lettuce The presence of lichen, especially the leafier varieties like foliose, is a good sign of a pure and natural environment. I stepped up on a boulder to get a better view of the wetland, a pleasing mix of tan and russet grasses, tussocks, hummocks and shrubs. There were subtle signs of spring, slight minor changes that we are hardly aware of like the emerging buds of a red maple tree, and lots of twittering bird song.
Stepping off the boulder, I made my way to the other side of the stream for a closer look of the wetland. I listened to the soft gurgling sound of the rippling water as it flowed beneath a small bridge. There is something comforting about the flow of water. Listening to the soothing sounds, you can feel all your stress release. On the forest floor was a variety of nature’s artwork: tiny club mosses, a stack of matted pine needles on a rock, delicate ferns, and emerging Canada mayflower. Near the stream I saw an “hourglass” shaped tree stump, the work of a beaver. There were also many ghost-like pale yellow papery beech tree leaves glowing in the dark woods.
The trail continued past a hillside with an impressive horizontal ledge at its base. During the winter, this ledge is sheathed in ice. Its bareness today was another sign of spring.
For the next 15 minutes I continued on a long straight section. Normally I see lots of kids on bicycles whizzing by, stroller pushing moms, and owners walking dogs on this section of the road. But today I had the trail all to myself. Mist rising from melting snowbanks lining the road, ghost-like white plumes drifting across the path in front of me, gave this section of the trail a magical fairy land feel to it. Soon I knew the snowbanks would be gone and in their place would be clouds of bluets, also called Quaker Ladies. A real springtime nature treat appeared to the right: a waterfall tumbling down the hillside.
Twenty minutes into the hike I reached a metal gate that borders either side of the road. In May, strikingly beautiful pink flowers of rhodora shrubs can be seen here. After walking by another waterfall to the right and a patch of juniper and picnic tables, I started across the 1,400 feet of road that moved over the dam, which is made of rolled earth with a rock slope protection.
To the right, the Millers River overflowed its banks and flooded a field with a huge pool of water. The flood storage area of the dam can hold up to 16 billion gallons of water for flood control purposes.
The Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and Massachusetts Department of Fisheries & Wildlife to help support in managing all of the recreational opportunities throughout the property.
At the end of the dam, I came to the US Army Corps of Engineers office and utility buildings and a brick gate house. Using caution I stepped up onto the concrete curb and peered over the green metal post fence to the thundering white water 30 feet below, watching it surge through a steep sided narrow gorge (dam outlet channel) just as the sun peeped out from behind the clouds.
To get to the Birch Hill Dam from the intersection of Routes 101 and 12 in Keene, drive on Route 12 south for 12.3 miles to the intersection with Route 119 in Fitzwilliam. Turn right onto Route 119 west and continue for 2 miles to Royalston Road. Turn left and continue 14.4 miles to Royalston. Continue 0.2 miles through town and turn left onto Route 68 south (Royalston Road). Continue driving for 4.4 miles to Birch Hill Dam Road (left). Leashed dogs are allowed on the trail.
Spring Hiking Tips: Dress in layers. No cotton, which is not quick drying or moisture-wicking. Wear a waterproof jacket, an outer shell for protection from the wind, a hat, thick socks, and insulated hiking boots (waterproof). You also might want to take a pair of gloves. Bring plenty of water. Weather in spring is capricious. Check the forecast. Some of the wettest and coldest days come in the spring. Avoid mud and high-water stream crossings. Keep moving, the moment you stop moving it can get frigid right away.
