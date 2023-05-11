A STONE’S THROW

About a decade ago Archeology Professor Robert Goodby and members of his Franklin Pierce University class excavated a nearly 13,000-year-old paleo Indian site in Keene, New Hampshire. The information they gathered from the relics they uncovered and their location told them these ancient people had camped one or more winters there on the banks of a river fed by the melting water of the receding ice age glaciers.
Goodby has since given a series of public talks about that excavation and the knowledge they uncovered. One anomaly remains unexplained, he said. Outside the circular perimeter of one of what would have been hide huts was a collection of small stones, very equal in size and weight. It left Goodby wondering what their purpose might have been.
That little mystery has stuck in my mind. I think about it from time to time and I suspect I know what they might have been used for. These people lived in a time when mammoths and mastodons still roamed the area in a tundra-like environment where herds of caribou roamed. When these people left their shelter to use a latrine or discard garbage, they likely faced predators attracted by that refuse and the hides they were curing. I wouldn’t be surprised if these stones were ammunition used to fend off these unwanted scavengers, wolves perhaps.
Learning to throw stones with accuracy means it would be important to use material roughly the same size and weight. I don’t know if these ancient people employed the simple weapon called the sling—like the one David used to slay Goliath, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Stone throwing or slinging is such a part of human culture that we’ve developed a series of clichés describing certain situations. Sayings like: “let he who is without sin cast the first stone” and “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”
Most kids know a well-thrown stone is the best deterrent for a nasty neighborhood dog. A couple of these encounters and it gets to the point where that dog will beat a hasty retreat when it sees a kid bend over to pick up a stone.
Kids especially have developed a close relationship with stone throwing. And one of the things they learn is that it’s fun to make a splash. Stones and water seem to go together in terms of childhood entertainment.
When I was a younger man, I had occasion to restore a tumbled down stone dam and mill race of what had once been a water powered sawmill. Many of the rocks I used came right from the streambed. The site was put together in time for an outdoor wedding under a tent. I wasn’t totally surprised upon arriving for the event to find the kids in attendance were busy dismantling my work and dropping those rocks back in the water. A healthy splash is very entertaining when you’re a certain age.
About the time the big splash loses its entertainment value, most kids learn how to skip a stone across the surface of water. They quickly learn the right shape and heft of a good skipping stone—flat and round and not too thick or heavy. And the proper throwing position—bent from the waist with a sidearm sling. The objective is to get as many skips across the surface as possible.
It wouldn’t do for me to brag about my own personal stone skipping record. Let’s just say this 78-year-old kid is still searching for the perfect stone to allow him to better that record.
