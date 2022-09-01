A short hike through pasture and woods to a summit with double vistas that offers spectacular views
In Hinsdale on Route 119, just before you drive over the old truss bridges that cross the Connecticut River and lead into Brattleboro, a little domed hill suddenly appears on the horizon to the west.
Then just as suddenly, like a wood nymph walking into a tree, it disappears as you drive on.
Earlier this summer, my long-time hiking friend, Curtis Carroll, and I decided to find out what this mysterious bump was all about.
We picked a perfect July day with temperatures in the 70s and no humidity for our hike to Round Mountain.
The trail started in a farmyard near a stack of rounded hay bales wrapped in white plastic and barns off of Abbott Road in West Brattleboro.
This is Lilac Ridge Farm which has been in the Thurber family since 1937. The family generously allows hikers to access the trail to the summit of Round Mountain (1,475 feet).
After crossing Abbott Road, we immediately started uphill through a clover filled field. At this point there were wide views of the surrounding hills and domed shaped Round Mountain to our left. In five minutes we reached the top of the hill and continued on a farm lane strewn with wood chips past a pile of logs.
We continued past a small vineyard area on the right. Shortly we left the farm lane - which turned to the right and moved downhill beyond an electric fence - and continued slightly left through a pasture heading toward the mountain. Minutes later we came to an opening at the edge of the woods at the base of Round Mountain. We located a small diamond shaped sign with a directional arrow.
There is also a trail register book here.
A few steps farther we noticed some rusted cars abandoned in the woods to the right. Included among the group were a Studebaker, Saab, Mercury with bumper bullets, and Nash station wagon. Curtis, who briefly worked as an auto repairman said, “I’m sure someone just hauled them out here and kept them for parts. If they had just put them in a barn somewhere they’d have some money.”
The path continued uphill under towering trees. Minutes later we came to a cleared area where a logging operation had thinned out the weaker and more sickly trees. Then it was uphill again on a long gradual slope with the embankment falling away to a sun dappled forest floor.
“Hear that whistling sound?” Curtis asked. “That’s a hawk calling for its mama. We’ve got one next to my house that calls constantly.”
After topping out at a hemlock forest, the trail turned left and climbed uphill again. We passed a gigantic red oak tree and continued up the steep grade.
Ahead of us, a young woman was descending the trail with two dogs. One was an old Cocker Spaniel named Rufus, the Lilac Ridge Farm dog.
The trail continued to serpentine its way uphill. Forty minutes from the start of the hike we arrived at the first outlook.
Here we got a magnificent view of Mount Monadnock and the Wapack Range trailing off to the right. A three-minute walk brought us to a second outlook. Here was another great view to the SE. This time we saw the Lilac Ridge Farm buildings in the valley below, sunlight glistening off the metal rooves of the barns. The snowmobile-shape of Mount Grace in Warwick, Massachusetts, was prominent in the distance. Mount Wachusett, 2,006 feet, in Princeton, Massachusetts, was just to the left of Mount Grace on the horizon.
To get to the Round Mountain trailhead, from Route 9 (Western Avenue) in West Brattleboro, turn onto Greenleaf Street - 1.3 miles west of Exit 2. Greenleaf Street becomes Hinesburg Road. Continue straight onto unpaved Ames Hill Road. Pass the Lilac Ridge farmstead and turn sharply right onto Abbott Road. In 100 yards, turn right into a drive at a group of barns. Round Mountain is a 2.4 mile round trip hike.
A Little Domed Hill. H.P. Lovecraft, the American horror fiction writer, frequented the Brattleboro area and was familiar with Round Mountain. “I’ve never seen no country niftier than the wild hills west of Brattleboro. The nearness and intimacy of the little domed hills become almost breathtaking,” he wrote to a friend.
