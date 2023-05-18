I started hiking in the Quabbin Reservoir watershed by default.
Every spring my hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll, and I like to get an early start on the trails.
The problem is the Monadnock Region and southern Vermont, where Curtis lives, are often cold and snow covered even in late March and April.
So years ago, I suggested that we look around for a place not far away that might be a tad warmer and more amenable to getting outdoors earlier.
We struck gold in the Quabbin Region of Massachusetts.
Now this gigantic watershed area - nearly 220,000 acres - including the reservoir’s surface area - has become a year-round hiking destination.
On a cloudy mid-April day, with temperatures in the 60s, Curtis and I headed out to Gate 37 in Petersham, Massachusetts, to explore Doubleday Village, a lost town of the Quabbin.
There are more than 50 gates - entrance trails to the Quabbin Reservoir.
Doubleday Village was located on the East Branch of Fever Brook.
Joseph Doubleday and his descendants ran at least two sawmills here until the late 1800s. When the construction of the Quabbin Reservoir began in the 1930s, the village was sacrificed along with the towns of Dana, Prescott, Enfield and Greenwich. Doubleday Village was part of Dana.
We started on the wide, stone wall lined road (Monson Turnpike Road) that initially ran downhill. Broken patches of asphalt indicated that the road was once paved.
Curtis heard a sound in the woods.
“Some kind of frog,” he said.
But I turned to see a small chipmunk sitting squarely on a stone wall, staring at me dead in the eye and making a persistent “chipping” sound that seemed to say: “Get lost and go home.”
There were lots of woodpecker tappings to hear, a few granite posts that probably indicated property lines, and the deep thumping sound of a male ruffed grouse.
“You can almost feel it in your chest,” said Curtis.
Fifteen minutes into the hike, just beyond a thick area of hemlock, we turned left onto Dugway Road.
I saw the reservoir in the distance to the right.
While I walked over to the shoreline to get a better view of the water, Curtis examined clumps of skunk cabbage alongside the road.
Skunk cabbage is the first wild flowering plant to thrust itself above the ground and burst into bloom.
The road moved slightly up hill.
We walked past a logged off area and noticed many scrubby pine trees.
A little more than a half hour into our hike we came to a triangle intersection. Turning right at a sign (39-4C) we continued on the hemlock needle softened north-south road that ran parallel to Rattlesnake Hill.
Boulders spilled down the steep side of this 832-foot elevation, and we wondered what the view would be like from the top.
A black Ford F-150 Massachusetts Environmental Police truck trundled by.
Minutes later, the officer stopped to talk to two fishermen walking up the road in our direction.
Opening day for fishing in the Quabbin had started the day before (April 15).
As we continued, we saw some fresh moose “eggs”- oval-shaped balls (skat) commonly found on trails.
Minutes later, about an hour into the hike, we discovered our first old foundation - an L-shaped cellar hole in the woods to the left.
The road diverged along this section; we stayed left.
Shortly we heard the rumble of water, as the fast-moving East Branch of Fever Brook appeared.
We ran out of footsteps as the road turned onto an old bridge abutment.
After examining the stone remains of the dam, we walked upstream to check out another broken stone dam with a large swamp behind it.
A rough stone lined trench in the forest floor appeared to be a millrace.
We decided to cross the stream and look for cellar holes on the other side.
Carefully making our way downstream, fighting our way through brush and stout vines - some with the thickness of an old ship (nautical) rope - we found a safe place to rock hop.
After climbing up the steep embankment, we discovered a few sections of walls, scattered bricks and iron rods in the rock that may have marked the site of a sawmill.
We also discovered some filled-in cellar holes, pieces of foundations, a pile of square stones that indicated a stairway, one rusty six-inch antique square cut flooring nail, rusted buckets and barrel staves, and a stone wall lined holding pen.
I was somewhat disappointed that we didn’t find more “complete” cellar holes but attributed that to the obscurity of the past.
We continued our hike and emerged at Doubleday Village Road, turning right to walk down to the water’s edge to admire the beauty of the vast reservoir.
Then we headed back to our car and Gate 37, via Doubleday Village Road. After about a mile and a half on Doubleday Village Road, we turned left onto Dugway Road. Approximately one-half mile after the triangle intersection, Dugway Road makes a right turn onto Monson Turnpike Road.
To get to Gate 37 from the junction of Routes 12, 10 and 101 in Keene, drive south on Route 10 for 12.2 miles to Route 78 in Winchester. Continue 13.1 miles on Route 78 to its end in Orange, Massachusetts. Turn left and continue on Massachusetts Route 2A East for 1.3 miles to the stoplight at Orange Center. Turn right and continue on Route 122 South for 2.9 miles. Turn right and continue on Route 122/202 South for one mile. Take a left onto Route 122 South and drive 3.3 miles to Monson Turnpike. Turn right and continue on Monson Turnpike for 2.5 miles to the trailhead at Gate 37.
Use caution with ticks when hiking this trail. Wear long pants and long sleeve shirts. Tuck your shirt into your pants and tuck pants into socks. Check yourself for ticks after your hike. The loop hike is approximately six miles. Quabbin Reservation Guide maps ($6.95) available at New Salem General Store and The Country Store in Petersham.
A Whole Lot of Water. The Quabbin Reservoir (412 billion gallons) is the largest unfiltered water supply in the United States. It covers nearly 40 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Twenty-five hundred residents in four towns - Dana, Greenwich, Enfield and Prescott - were displaced, their homes and other structures removed to clear the land, when metropolitan Boston needed water. The construction on the reservoir began in 1936. Full capacity wasn’t reached until 1946.
