A Field with a View

Remember the backdrop at the end of the ultra-long run scene in the movie “Forrest Gump?”
The towering red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley?
The view from Wilton’s Frye Field doesn’t quite measure up to that striking vista.
But with Temple Mountain, the Pack Monadnocks, and the mountains of Lyndeborough stretching across the wavy horizon, it is an impressive panorama nonetheless.
It is no wonder the hilltop field, which is located at the top of Abbot Hill (elevation 923 feet) and is part of the High Mowing School campus, is a popular outdoor photo op for high school graduation and wedding pictures.
From left to right (west to north) the view starts with Temple Mountain (the prominent bump is Holt Peak, the summit), the notch through which Route 101 passes, Pack Monadnock Mountain, North Pack Monadnock Mountain, the mountains of Lyndeborough, Winn, Rose, and the Pinnacle; and Piscataquog Mountain. In the foreground, look closely and you can see the white spire of the First Congregational Society Church in Wilton Center poking above the tree tops.
As a former resident of Wilton, I had an opportunity to hike many of these local mountains.
Temple Mountain was once a popular ski area. It was purchased by the State in 2007, and today is the Temple Mountain State Reservation. The Wapack Trail travels over the Temple Mountain ridge line which is comprised of five separate summits. A one-hour hike to the Temple Mountain ledges makes a nice outing. See ELF 8/19/2021.
I worked at Miller State Park on Pack Monadnock Mountain one summer/fall, collecting fees from visitors in automobiles who drove to the summit on a 1.3-mile paved switchback road to take in the annual fall foliage. There are three hiking trails - the Wapack, Marion Davis, and Raymond - that lead to the summit of Pack Monadnock.
My favorite memory of Winn Mountain was a springtime visit, lying on the ledges and looking up at the sky which turned black without warning. Like a long, black, tattered wavy ribbon, a continuous stream of migrating hawks, thousands, passed by in an endless parade on their return to summer grounds. It was a natural phenomenon hard to forget.
Piscataquog Mountain, also called “Scataquog,” in Lyndeborough, at 1,262 feet, is the most northerly peak in the view from Frye Field. I’ve never hiked this small mountain - not sure there is a trail - but legend has it that silver was once mined on the ledges here and that one pair of shoe buckles was fashioned from the precious metal.
In addition to the eye-popping view, Frye Field, is a conservation property available to the public for educational and recreational use.
A path that runs across the top of Frye Field is used as a ski mobile connector trail.
Walk down it for 150 yards to a granite bench to get a different perspective of the mountain panorama.
Frye Field was originally part of a tract of land granted by the king of England. The name “Frye Field” derives from the Frye family of Wilton, who farmed this land. A plaque at the top of Frye Field reads: “In honor of Gary, Gail, Abby, Austin and seven generations of the Frye family for their stewardship of this land. August 2015.”
To get to The Frye Field from Keene drive on Route 101 east to the Route 31 junction in Wilton.
Turn right onto Route 31 south. Then take an immediate left onto Isaac Frye Highway. Continue 0.7 mile on Isaac Frye Highway to Dwight Road (right). Opposite Dwight Road, take a left and continue steeply uphill on a gravel road for 0.4 mile to a small parking area on the campus of the High Mowing School (Waldorf board/day high school). Dogs are allowed at Frye Field. Clean up and remove pet waste.
After your visit to Frye Field, you may want to check out the Temple-Wilton Community Farm. From the entrance of High Mowing School, drive on Abbot Hill Road south for 0.2 mile. The farm operates a year-round CSA program. Vegetables for CSA members only. Raw milk, yogurt, veal, beef, eggs, herbal teas, dried herbs, maple syrup, cheese, cookies, breads - Kalamata olive & rosemary, multi-grain, seeded wheat, focaccia, whole spelt, French, wheat, cinnamon raisin, farmhouse white - are available to the public at the Farm Store. Open every day 7 A.M. -7 P.M.