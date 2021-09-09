With the wet and humid summer we have been having, we may have a larger concentration of mold spores in the air, on the ground, and even in our houses. This may not seem to pose a direct threat to us when in small doses, but some pets — especially those who are sensitive to allergens — may be at risk.
Though, not all mold is toxic to dogs and other pets, some types can be. So, it’s important to keep an eye out for mold growing in and around your house or places you often frequent with your pets. You should be especially cautious if you’ve had some flooding and standing water in your home.
The amount of mold in this area can vary by season and by weather conditions; last year was much drier than this year and it wasn’t as much of an issue. But summer is definitely the peak season for mold issues to arise. Mold can be found anywhere — indoors, outdoors, around windows, in drywall, clothing, towels, rugs, etc.
According to petmd.com there are five categories of toxic mold: Cladosporium, Penicillium, Fusarium, Aspergillus and Stachybotrys. These molds can cause anything from mild allergy symptoms such as sneezing, coughing or itching, to neurologic problems or death.
It isn’t always easy to figure out which mold may be growing just by looks alone. There are some simple at home mold testing kits available at most hardware and home improvement stores such as Home Depot. These kits usually use a petri-type dish and take about 24 to 48 hours to process and let you know whether your home is positive for mold and then you can send the results in for further testing to find out what kind of mold you have. The accuracy on these tests is not always 100 percent — if you feel you have a bigger issue on your hands it’s probably best to have a professional service come in and take a look at what your mold issues may be.
Symptoms of mold poisoning or exposure in dogs are usually grouped into three different categories, each with their own signs and symptoms:
1. Inhaling mold spores, which may cause symptoms such as labored breathing, coughing, sneezing, wheezing and nasal discharge.
2. Ingestion of moldy food or other things with mold, this may cause vomiting, decreased appetite and a change in your pet’s stool.
3. Allergic reactions, which can cause scratching, licking, chewing, inflamed skin and dry or scaly skin, and hair loss.
If you notice you have mold in or around your home and your pet may be showing signs of negative reaction to it, it’s important to contact your local veterinarian as soon as possible. A vet may advise you to remove and clean any mold that remains and treat your pet’s symptoms; or they may decide to give your pet a medication that can help lessen the body’s immune system responses, which would ease their symptoms.
Treatment for symptoms could be anywhere from using antimicrobial shampoos, oral medications, ear drops, antibiotics or topical treatments for skin related reactions.
Most cases have a good prognosis after the mold problem has been removed and pets will usually have a full recovery.
To remove small amounts of mold on hard surfaces, a simple solution of bleach and water can be really effective. You can also use bleach while washing pet bedding or small rugs (color test a small part first). For larger issues such as inside walls, or wall to wall carpeting, it’s important to hire a professional to remove the mold safely. If not managed properly, the mold may spread to other areas of your house and cause much bigger issues for both you and your pets.
Once cleaned or if you are looking for ways to avoid mold growth all together, try some of these simple solutions to keep mold at bay:
• Store pet food and treats in airtight containers.
• Clean pet toys, bedding and dishes regularly.
• Keep the humidity down in homes by running an air conditioner and/or dehumidifier.
• Tackle the mold problem as soon as you find it
• Regularly check common areas where mold is known to grow.