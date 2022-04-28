When the temperatures warm up, we head outdoors for a little backyard rest and relaxation and a whole lot of summer fun with friends and family.
For many of us, the outdoor space we create during the much-too-short summer season here in New England becomes an extension of our kitchens and living rooms. It’s where we host barbecues by the grill, birthday parties by the pool, and enjoy our evenings entertained by the stars and a crackling fire pit.
Does your patio or deck need a furniture upgrade or layout revamp this season? Maybe it’s been a few years since you invested in a few outdoor pieces and you’re ready to take the patio-update plunge. Or maybe you’re inspired to start entirely fresh and create something fabulous.
Spend a few minutes online and you’ll find no shortage of outdoor oasis inspiration. From full kitchen set-ups to covered patios wired with the latest technology, from luxurious furniture pieces to simple backyard basics, there’s something for every taste, space, and budget.
Plush Deluxe
If your patio area is covered and protected from the elements, then there’s no reason to rein in the creativity. Deluxe patios can include plush and cozy furniture sets, fireplaces, outdoor TV and movie setups, and full bars or kitchens. Why go back in?
Let your imagination run wild, but know that building these types of spaces from scratch can run a homeowner thousands of dollars from start to finish. If you already have a patio or back deck, consider starting with a roof and then whichever amenity you find most desirable or useful.
Consult a contractor about costs for each piece of the project and take it one affordable step at a time, while keeping your eyes on the final oasis prize.
Teak Chic
Teak furniture is a popular choice for the outdoors because it is both beautiful and durable. It has versatility and aesthetic appeal, while also being resistant to rot, decay, and termites.
It is a strong hardwood, making it highly durable and heat-resistant while also being easy to maintain. While it can be expensive and difficult to find solid teak furniture, many homeowners find it to be worth the cost and effort for their outdoor decor.
Garden Party
Many homeowners love spending time in their gardens, nestled among the plants during the growing months. When you need a spot to sit and relax for a minute after weeding and refresh with a sip of iced tea, wrought-iron furniture may be the answer.
It’s desirable for outdoor use thanks to its durability and has an attractive style. With proper care, it can have longevity, outlasting years of tomatoes and marigolds.
Kick-Back Adirondack
Adirondack chairs have come a long way, but are still some of the most comfortable non-cushioned pieces to be found in backyards nationwide. Lakeside Adirondack chairs conjure up images of summer nostalgia and gorgeous sunsets.
Adirondack chairs are available in a variety of materials, from natural wood to recycled plastics, and a rainbow of colors. They are one of the most low-maintenance options for backyard seating and can fit almost every budget.
Winsome Wicker
Wicker isn’t just for Grandma and Grandpa anymore. A classic aesthetic, wicker furniture has been around for thousands of years and is one of the oldest furniture-making methods known to history. While it may be viewed by some as old-fashioned, wicker and rattan furniture are actually making a comeback as part of the resurging boho trend.
While the new and modern wicker pieces feature updated shapes, check out your local resale shops, thrift stores, yard sales, and online resale websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace to score retro pieces. Wicker is not the most durable material, however, and does need to be kept under cover and safe from the elements, making it a better fit for screened-in or farmer’s porches or gazebos and pergolas where it can stay dry.
Upcycled Upgrade
As consumers look to achieve greater sustainability through their purchases, many have taken to creating upcycled outdoor furniture from discarded construction materials or pallets. If you’re the handy type, this choice may be right for you as it allows full customization for your needs and space.
Quick searches on YouTube or Pinterest will result in a multitude of free tutorials and blueprints for building outdoor furniture on a budget. While this option isn’t for everyone or those without the necessary time and tools, it holds a certain appeal for many looking to save money and the planet.