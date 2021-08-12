Living, performing and relaxing together is not the typical description of a sibling relationship. The one reason It isn’t sibling rivalry for the Oshima Brothers is because Sean Oshima is the yin to Jamie Oshima’s yang.
The duo’s performance in Keene on Aug. 28 will be the first in the lineup at The Colonial Theatre’s new SHOWROOM–a smaller, multipurpose venue tailored for emerging artists, local performers and educational programming. It is also the debut of live entertainment hosted by the Colonial Theatre since the doors were shut at the start of the pandemic. The theater, now known as the Colonial Performing Arts Center, is in the midst of an extension renovation project set for completion in 2022.
The Oshima Brothers officially formed as a band in 2015—but the pair, born and raised in Maine (they are now based in Portland) have been making music together as long as they can remember. Sean began writing songs at 13 and Jamie started playing guitar when he was 5.
“As kids we were surrounded by music,” said Sean Oshima in a recent phone interview with ELF, everything from funk and reggae to traditional fiddle tunes and classic country duets.
“Our parents are performers and we spent many a day beside them hearing their music. They left space for us to discover music on our own. There were instruments around the house. We let our imagination run wild.”
They describe their sound together as reminiscent of the folk songs and harmonies they listened to at home, a blend of the Beatles and Gillian Welch, and later Ed Sheeran and Lake Street Dive. Now in concert, they play nearly all original songs.
Sean, the primary songwriter, plays piano and acoustic guitar on-stage; his brother, electric guitar, fiddle, keyboard, octave bass and a foot percussion board.
“It culminates in what we hope is the sound of at least three people,” said Sean, adding that neither have any formal training.
“All the music we make is self-discovered,” he said.
Their roles in the band also complement each other.
“I like to talk to people,” said Sean. “I play with words; I figure out how to reach new audiences and spend time connecting on social media while Jamie loves to dive into mixing a song or editing a video or building something for our set like a mad scientist would. It’s easiest when we work together in this way and we are ultimately stronger together.”
His relationship with his brother, he went on, is one of the things of which he’s the most proud and for which he is the most grateful—but he’s realistic as well.
“Not to say it isn’t hard sometimes,” he said.
They were able to record several songs and create some music videos during the pandemic after having to cancel their live performances.
“We tried to find silver linings in a really hard year,” said Sean, “and we have been really excited to finally get back to sharing songs, making music and seeing smiling faces.”
Until this summer, their last live show was in their hometown in March of 2020.
“The welcome back has been so heartwarming for us and important for the world,” he said, adding that this month they have played more live shows than they had in the past year and a half.
He and his brother are honored as the first artist to kick off the series at the new SHOWROOM.
“I know we’ll leave that night feeling so like we’ve creating something special,” he said.
Their EP release in March of 2021 and music video (for the song, “Afterglow”) that came out this summer will be followed up by more music and video releases this fall.
“All are upcoming projects tied together,” said Sean. “They will weave and culminate in our most ambitious audio and video project to date. We are challenging ourselves at every step and trying to keep up with our own imagination. The only reason we make music is because we’re obsessed with it—we feel that’s the only reason to do this job.”
The Oshima Brothers perform at the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s new venue, SHOWROOM, behind the theater at 20 Commercial St. in downtown Keene, on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purdchased at https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/.