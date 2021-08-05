Origins of Beer

The main ingredients in beer are barley, hops, yeast and water and that recipe, for the most part, hasn’t changed since man started imbibing it.
Anthropologists can only make an educated guess at how beer was invented. Most likely, it was by accident by nomadic hunter-gatherers collecting wild grains for food. Somehow, possibly in a sudden rainstorm, a pool of warm water formed where the grain was stored. In a short time, the grain fermented, turning the water into a thick, dark liquid.
Long before the time of Confucius, the Chinese brewed with millet, a cereal grain. According to very old sacred books, beer played an important role in early Chinese religious rituals.
So, while an exact date or time for the first chug, is not known, what is known is that beer, like bread, developed best in farm-based, agrarian societies where there was enough grain and time for fermentation. One thing we definitely know is that ancient man loved beer as much as—if not more—than we do: the Babylonians had about 20 recipes for beer, Egyptian Pharaohs were buried with vats of it, even the workers who built the pyramids were essentially paid in beer.
One of the first written recipes for beer actually comes from a poem, a 3,800-year-old ode to brewing that was etched into clay tablets found in ancient Sumer (modern-day Iraq).
The first barley beer was most likely born in the Middle East. While people were no doubt imbibing it much earlier, hard evidence of beer production dates back about 5,000 years to the Sumerians of ancient Mesopotamia. Archeologists have unearthed ceramic vessels from 3,400 B.C. still sticky with beer residue. These nutrient-rich suds were a cornerstone of the Sumerian diet.
Beer consumption also flourished under the Babylonian Empire, but few ancient cultures loved knocking back a few as much as the Egyptians. Everyone from pharaohs to peasants and even children drank beer as part of their everyday diet. Many of these ancient beers were flavored with unusual additives such as mandrake, dates and olive oil. More modern-tasting libations would not arrive until the Middle Ages, when Christian monks and other artisans began brewing beers seasoned with hops.
And hops had another advantage in the beer wars: The ingredient contains beta acids that delay spoilage and act as a natural preservative.
Early beer was likely made by crushing up grains, heating them gradually in water, then possibly baking them, and steeping them again. This process encourages fermentation. Grains contain starches and heating up grains helps break these starches down into their simple sugar components. Fermentation happens when yeast microbes consume these sugars and convert them into alcohol, flavor compounds, and carbon dioxide.
Ancient Egyptians worshipped a beer goddess named Tenenet, and hieroglyphics have been found depicting women brewing and drinking beer. Baltic and Slavic mythology both include a goddess, named Raugutiene, who provided protection over beer. The Finnish told of a legendary woman named Kalevatar who invented beer by mixing honey with bear saliva. The image of the woman as ale-maker persisted well into the Middle Ages, moving from a sacred role to an everyday necessity of homemaking, historically typified as “women’s work.” So even before the year 1,500, nearly all women in England knew how to brew. Occasionally, these women might open makeshift bars located in their own homes, where people could sit together and drink. And so the term “alewife” emerged, referring to a woman who brewed beer for a small profit.
Professional brewsters and alewives had several means of identifying themselves and promoting their businesses. They wore tall hats to stand out on crowded streets. To signify that their homes or taverns sold ale, they would place broomsticks—a symbol of domestic trade—outside of the door. Cats often scurried around the brewsters’ bubbling cauldrons, killing the mice that liked to feast on the grains used for ale.
If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because this is all iconography that we now associate with witches. While there’s no definitive historical proof that modern depictions of witches were modeled after alewives, some historians see uncanny similarities between alewives and anti-witch propaganda that was perhaps a method to drive women out of a field that was quickly becoming dominated by men.
A theory is that in beer’s early days, it was more popular than water, which was not as sanitary as its fermented counterpart. But a more likely explanation for beer’s popularity with poor and working-class people is that, beyond its intoxicating effects, it was viewed as a cheap source of nutrition.
In order to have a steady supply of beer, man had to give up his nomadic ways, settle down and begin farming. Once he did, civilization was just a stone’s throw away.
The Industrial Revolution brought the mechanization of brewing. Better control over the process, with the use of the thermometer and saccharometer, was developed in Britain, followed by the development of ice-making and refrigeration equipment in the late 19th century that enabled lager beers to be brewed in summer.
Over the centuries, beer’s popularity has risen and fallen and risen again.
In America, Mass-produced beer made from hops, grains, and yeast is standard today, but the brews of the past haven’t disappeared completely. Resurrecting ancient beer recipes has become a popular pastime among home brewers. Even some commercial breweries have joined the trend. New Belgium makes gruit ale (an ancient, herbed ale produced before hops came into the brewing picture), and Dogfish Head collaborated with a molecular archeologist to recreate a beer based on residue collected from what may have been King Midas’s tomb. No matter what beer you reach for, you’ll be drinking something that connects you to the very beginnings of civilization.