Origami — the process of folding paper — has been around for thousands of years. The word itself is derived from the Japanese, “ori” (meaning folding), and “gami” (meaning paper).
Originating in Japan, it was once only used for ceremonial or religious purposes because paper was so expensive and hard to come by. It had started out as something only for the upper-class members of society, but as paper became more widely available and affordable, it turned into a popular hobby throughout the world.
As a hobby, origami is great for everyone. There are simple enough projects for children to do on their own, as well as much more challenging projects for the more experienced origamist. Origami can be a great way to stimulate the brain and relieve stress, and also work on hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
With the Chinese New Year just days away, many people make or buy paper lanterns to decorate their homes. Paper lanterns, also called Dēnglóng, are used during the Chinese New Year and are said to be lucky charms that scare away the Nian monster. The Nian monster, according to Chinese lore, is a beast that lives under the sea or in the mountains that would eat both humans and animals.
Below are some instructions on how to make an easy, paper lantern. These lanterns are a great project to do with children.
Chinese Paper Lanterns
Instructions adapted from https://origami-resource-center.com/chinese-lantern/
You will need paper, scissors and tape or staples for this project.
1. Start with a rectangular sheet of paper. You don’t necessarily have to use origami paper for this, construction paper works, too. Cut a strip of paper from the long edge of the paper (about 1” width). This will be used as the handle of the lantern.
2. Fold the paper in half lengthwise. Cut strips crosswise: cut from the folded edge towards the raw edge. Be careful to keep the strips connected and do not cut each strip off.
3. Unfold the paper.
4. Loop the paper around to form a tube. Join the short ends of the paper together with tape or staples.
5. Tape or staple on the handle made in step 1 and you’re done! You can make many of them and string them together - use a small piece of tape to keep them equal distance from one another.
Another popular Chinese lantern is a sky lantern. Also known as a Kongmíng lantern. These are the paper lanterns that create a sort of a small hot air balloon that floats in the sky using a small fire at the base of the paper lantern. They are used in many celebrations.
Sky Lanterns
Intructions adapted from https://www.hapari.com/blog/how-to-make-flying-chinese-lanterns/
These Chinese lanterns are more advanced. You will need tissue paper, 2-12 inch metal rings, kraft paper tape, string, Mod Podge, paper towels and candle wax.
Instructions:
Lay the tissue paper flat on the floor and cut into four even strips. Measure each strip 12 inches wide and 24 inches long. On each strip end, lay the measuring tape flat and cut in at two inches and 10 inches. Measure a half an inch in and cut a small strip so each strip edge folds up.
To construct the lantern, place a 12 inch metal ring on top of two pieces of tissue paper. Add Mod Podge to edge folds on each side of the tissue paper and wrap around the edge of the wire. Repeat until both tissue paper pieces are secure around the edge of the ring.
Next, repeat and glue two other tissue paper pieces to the second ring. Once both rings have papers around them, glue ends together to create a cylinder. Secure ends with kraft paper tape
To make your base add two pieces of string across each 12 inch metal ring to create a cross. Repeat on the other end of the cylinder, then secure with kraft paper tape.
To create the light, fold two sheets of paper towel into a square shape and soak in candle wax. Once dry, poke two holes through the ends of the paper towel and attach to one end of the base. When you’re ready to light, simply light the paper towel and let your lantern float into the sky.
Make sure to release your lantern in a safe, open space. Be sure to have a fire extinguisher ready in case of any issues. Note: Make sure to only use biodegradable materials when making these items.