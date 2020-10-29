Filmmaker Oriana Camara’s mission is to tell the stories of others… in their own words.
The Peterborough native and ConVal Regional High School graduate first came to her chosen medium during a gap year before college, which she spent as an au pair in Spain. She documented the entire experience with a Canon point-and-shoot camera and edited all of the footage into short videos, discovering that she wanted her hobby to be a career.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been fascinated with cameras,” Camara said. She got that point-and-shoot Canon when she was in 8th grade and was heading on the American Heritage Tour to Washington, D.C. with her classmates.
When she was in high school, Camara started a project called the People of Peterborough, where she’d interview strangers on the street. It stemmed from a series she had seen called Humans of New York.
“I’ve always enjoyed being able to carry something to capture little moments,” she said.
When she got to Spain and began documenting her experience, she realized her hobby could be a professional pursuit.
“The lack of information out there is deterring people from taking a leap of faith to go abroad to study or explore a new culture and country,” she said. “My videos were serving as that bridge for people to realize they could do it too.”
Camara’s au pair job also led to her choosing one of her dual majors in Hispanic studies — her other was film and new media studies.
“I was learning linguistics, diving into the culture and origin of Hispanic and Latino countries,” said the Wheaton College student, who earned her bachelor’s this May.
Last summer, she was on a faculty-led trip to Ecuador as part of a course: From the Andes to the Amazon: Intersections of Culture, Food Systems and Biological Diversity. She was there as a filmmaker-in-residence to study biology, Hispanic culture and anthropology in the South American country. She was struck by what was happening to the indigenous people that called the country’s rain forests home.
Her film, “Yasuni National Park: The Real Power Belongs to the People” — viewable on Vimeo — focuses on the impact of oil drilling in the area that is home to more than 5,000 species of plants and animals as well as indigenous people. The area also sits atop nearly a billion barrels of crude oil, where drilling is destroying a way of life.
The film features Camara’s tour guide in Ecuador, Froylan, who identifies as Quechua — a group of South American people from Peru and parts of Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador.
“As I was traveling the country and seeing this biodiversity, a clear story of climatization became apparent,” she said. “I wanted to speak to these people whose entire livelihoods are affected.”
Camara submitted her short documentary to a few film festivals; she never expected to hear anything back. But not only did she hear back, she won the top college-level prize in the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. For the competition, filmmakers were asked to create a 3- to 8-minute environmental film that inspires or promotes action (Camara’s film is 7 minutes, 14 seconds). A jury of 19 filmmakers and environmental activists reviewed 196 film submissions from students aged 8 to 25 that were submitted from all over the country to choose the finalists and prize-winners.
Camara’s and the other winners were shown at a film festival at the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. She also took home a $1,000 scholarship and matching cash gift, which she donated to Amazon Watch, a nonprofit working to protect the rainforest and advance the rights of indigenous people in the Amazon Basin.
Camara, who is living back at home in Peterborough, is working with a production company, Outside the Lens, that has created an online platform for low-income students in Southern California to share their work and receive mentoring.
“It’s empowering anyone with a camera or phone to tell a story through film or video,” she said.
One of her goals is to return to the Amazon and extend her film project.
“I had a lot of creative freedom,” she said.
Her dream job is to work as a documentarian for National Geographic.
“I want to work in some sort of direction that involves travel and working with different communities,” she said. “It’s different to learn about something halfway across the world through one-on-one conversations.”
She credits her mother, Deborah, for showing her the importance of travel and stepping outside of her comfort zone to learn. Above all, Camara realizes her most important skill as a filmmaker is listening.
“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of power in just being able to listen to somebody and taking their words hopefully as they mean them,” she said, “and using those words to propel the narrative forward.”