This spring, the Nova Arts stage was set to host live musicians from around the world — California, France, Africa, Japan, Germany, England. Instead, a pandemic arrived, and 35 shows had to be cancelled.
Now that the new venue at 48 Emerald St. in Keene (within the new Brewbakers Café) is complete, music curator Eric Gagne has been adding events back to the schedule.
With the expected spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the series continues with extra precautions.
The 6,000-square-foot space is well-ventilated with a brand new high-turnover HVAC system with ionization. Event tickets are available as table reservations only, so attendees are seated in an appropriately distanced pod with their party. Masks are required except when actively eating and/or drinking, and patrons are asked to keep a safe distance (at least 6 feet) from people other than those in their party. Performers are about 20 feet from patrons. Sinks are available in the restrooms and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building; staff are cautious and aware and screened daily.
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home, as well as those who have been in close contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed to have had COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or those who have traveled in the past 14 days internationally, or by cruise ship or on public transportation outside of the Northeast/New England.
Nova Arts founders Jeff Murphy and his wife, Eliza, co-owners of Brewbakers Cafe as well as Terra Nova Coffee Roasters, had a vision for a creative and collaborative arts and business space. Last year, the couple found out they would have to move Brewbakers from its location to make room for an expansion project of their neighbor, The Colonial Theatre, which owns the building in which the cafe sat.
Construction began in January to convert the building’s first floor into a 71-seat cafe (standing capacity is 133 people), with a 15-by-15-foot stage at the front and a full kitchen and bar. There’s also a section for the retailers of the Emerald Street building: Colony Antiques, Keene on Vinyl records, floral designer Billies + Tilli and any future vendors.
At the forefront of the first phase is the Nova Stage, curated by Eric Gagne, musician, co-founder and director of The Thing in the Spring, a five-day music and arts festival in downtown Peterborough; and manager of Toadstool Sounds, an independent record shop in The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough.
A rotating open stage night is also on the schedule with different hosts and genres: music theater, poetry and comedy among them.
“We want to make everyone who comes in see themselves there,” Gagne said, “whether on the stage or in the diversity of programming.”
The open stage idea aligns with the over-arching mission of Nova Arts written on its new website (novaarts.org): to be a “supportive resource and incubation platform for individuals, groups and businesses who share the belief that art, ideas, creativity and community can be wide-reaching forces for good.” The initiative will be built always with an eye toward accessibility for all.
The second phase of the project is the building’s currently unused second floor, which will incorporate artists’ studios, workshop spaces and galleries. Also, on the list of possibilities for the arts initiative are nonprofit partnerships and arts education.
The future Nova Arts could look a number of different ways.
“It’s a responsive, co-created community arts space that will build up over time,” Eliza Murphy said.
New England-based guitarist David William Ross performs live Friday, Dec. 11. Trained in classical and jazz, Ross frequently works with contemporary composers and is active in cultivating new repertoire for the guitar. He will be joined by Josh Evans on piano, Jody Bregler on drums and Steve Cady on bass.
Ciarán Nagle and Tara Novak will take the stage on Friday, Dec. 18. Nagle performs around the globe as the founding member and producer of the Three Irish Tenors and as a solo artist. He is the former lead singer of the Riverdance, with whom he toured for two years, after which he returned to Dublin to found the Three Irish Tenors. Nagle and his wife, Novak, formed a contemporary Irish folk band, Ishna, in 2009 and perform regularly at festivals, performing arts centers and with symphony orchestras throughout the U.S.
Novak, a multi-instrumentalist (violin, electric violin, Irish fiddle, viola and piano) and vocalist, has been an active soloist and performer for more than two decades. She has toured extensively as a soloist with Riverdance and the Three Irish Tenors, and has performed with countless musical theater productions, including the Broadway tours of “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory,” “Beauty & the Beast” and “The Sound of Music.”
In the coming months, Gagne plans to post some more content (video interviews, etc.) and more livestreamed performances.
“We want to give people an idea of what the space will be,” he said. “We’ll see how these [shows] go and after the holiday season we’ll see where things are.”
Doors for all live shows open at 7 p.m. for food and drink, and music begins at 8 p.m.
For more information, novaarts.org.