Labradoodle, Goldendoodle, Bernadoodle, Sheepadoodle. Is it just me or has the world gone to the doodles?
Doodle dogs are poodle mix dog breeds and they’ve grown in popularity over the years as their reputation as an allergen-friendly and non-shedding option for canine companionship has spread. Some experts are quick to point out there is no such thing as a completely non-shedding and hypoallergenic dog, but many owners assert that doodles definitely come close. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re also oodles of adorableness.
When three of my friends welcomed Goldendoodle puppies into their families within the span of a month last year, I knew doodles had become a phenomenon. Goldendoodles are a mix between a Golden Retriever and poodle. Their fur is generally the color of a Golden Retriever, but with the curly texture of a poodle.
My doodle is named Bruin Tucker and he is an Australian Labradoodle. This crossbreed originated in the late 1980s when a man named Wally Conron was attempting to assist the Australian Guide Dog Association in providing a non-allergenic guide dog for a visually impaired woman in Hawaii whose husband was allergic to other breeds.
Angy Lombara of Gilsum brought Bruin into our lives last October. Our sons are good friends and she knew that we had recently lost our elderly Labrador Retriever. Lombara was caring for this little ball of fluff who had been rejected by two other home placements already by the tender age of 10 weeks.
He needed to be adopted by a family that was familiar with the responsibilities of raising a rambunctious puppy. He needed us. We fell in love with him immediately.
Lombara has three Australian Labradoodles of her own named Sherlock, Guinevere, and Luna. She’s friends with the owner of High Country Australian Labradoodles in Keene, a state-licensed breeder, and received Sherlock as a generous gift several years ago. Lombara has struggled with pet allergies throughout her life and was drawn to the mixed breed specifically for the non-allergenic potential.
“The non-shedding piece is huge,” she said. “You don’t realize it until you have a non-shedding dog. It’s really amazing.”
Guinevere joined her family when Lombara became a guardian home for High Country, which means she raises and cares for a breeding dog, but High Country retains all rights to the litters of puppies. Luna is one of Guinevere’s puppies. Despite their best efforts to remain unattached, Luna simply stole their hearts, especially her son Gavin’s, and she became his dog.
“It was a great experience,” Lombara said of homing Guinevere’s litter of puppies. There were five puppies in the litter, which ultimately was Guinevere’s only successful breeding experience and the decision was made to have her spayed.
As a dog mama who has only ever been devoted to Yellow Labrador Retrievers, Bruin has been a definite game-changer for me. He has many personality traits that I’d say are more poodle than Lab, but he’s sweet and great-tempered. At 15 months old now, he’s grown to his full size of about 30ish pounds, a perfectly manageable size for catching and carrying when necessary.
The fur texture of doodles can vary from curly and kinky to fluffy, or anywhere in between. Bruin’s fur is chocolate-colored and fluffy (we call him floofy) and he requires professional grooming about once every two months so he doesn’t get too matted--and to allow him to see out of his eyes!
He definitely looks like a poodle when he’s groomed short, and I prefer his fur at more of an in-between length. The snow clumps to his fur in massive balls and we’ve learned the very helpful trick of brushing it out with a kitchen whisk after he’s been playing outside.
Unlike a purebred retriever, he doesn’t catch balls that are thrown to him and he’s yet to be overly enthusiastic about swimming, although we’re hopeful he’ll grow to love the water as much as we do. I took him kayaking several times this summer and he seemed to enjoy it. He barks a lot at the TV, especially when he sees dogs, cats, horses, Muppets, and cartoon geckos or toilet paper bears.
He’s not much of an eater and isn’t super food motivated when it comes to training, but he knows basic commands and is completely housetrained. He’s a really smart boy, he’s not destructive, he loves our cat, and all in all, he’s been a loving addition to our family.
Lombara couldn’t agree more about the many benefits of her doodles. “I love mine,” she said. “They’re more snuggly than Labs but they do everything a Lab does. They go hiking and mountain biking with my husband. They have the best characteristics of both breeds of dogs.”
For more information about High Country Australian Labradoodles, visit highcountrylabradoodles.com