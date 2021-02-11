One-Way Flight… Asia to NH

They come from different parts of the world and bear many markings, but ring-necked pheasants are birds of a feather and in New Hampshire, they flock together every fall.
Native to Asia, the ring-necked pheasant also has a range from western Mongolia to Armenia and Georgia. A subspecies of pheasants from northern Greece was introduced throughout Europe by the Romans and are called common pheasants. They were hunted out of the British Isles by the 17th century, and the birds that were reintroduced after the 18th century were the Chinese subspecies, which has a prominent ringed neck.
It is the Chinese subspecies that is most common in eastern North America.
All subspecies have bright red facial skin and two horn-like tufts of feathers on their heads. The male Asian birds have a gray rump, and prominent gray primary and secondary feathers and iridescent green heads. The hen pheasants are much smaller, just under two feet long (the male pheasant is three feet) and are light brown over much of their bodies and dappled with black and dark brown markings. The only bird that could be confused with it is a ruffed grouse, which is smaller, with a shorter neck and tail and much bolder markings.
Ring-necked pheasants were first released onto New Hampshire lands in the late 1700s, a time of ideal pheasant habitat because the forested landscape had been greatly changed as trees were felled for farming, sawmills and shipbuilding. Governor Wentworth of New Hampshire experimented with stocking pheasants in the woods of Wolfborough as early as 1790.
The roots of the current program date back to the late 1800s — a few planted here in 1893 by an unnamed sportsman and released in Lebanon, and the first stocking of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department followed shortly. By the early 1900s, much of the state’s pheasant-friendly habitat of open fields and farmland had gradually transitioned to forests and human habitation — New Hampshire is the second-most heavily forested state in the country.
Without open habitat with grain and high grass for cover, pheasants were not able to establish and grow their numbers, so Fish and Game has stocked these birds annually since 1921 — at times owning or leasing rearing facilities. Pheasants breed in captivity, so game-farm production has been, and still is, carried out on a large scale by both public and private entities.
In recent years, the birds released in New Hampshire have come from a commercial game farm in Massachusetts. Even in warmer parts of the country, where there are self-sustaining feral populations of ring-necked pheasants, state and private game farms continue to raise and release them.
New Hampshire’s pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 each year. In 2020, about 11,000 ring-necked pheasants were purchased and released at 64 sites in 44 towns (all are listed on the Fish and Game Department’s website). About 60 percent of the sites are on private land.
Karen Bordeau, a wildlife biologist who has coordinated the pheasant stocking program for nearly 20 years, said about 5,100 pheasant licenses were purchased for the 2020 season. The money is earmarked to purchase birds and the number of licenses purchased each year determines the number of birds that will be purchased and released. The Fish and Game Department goes through a bid process to purchase the birds.
The hunting license fees help sustain the Fish and Game Department’s wildlife management programs.
Pheasant hunting enthusiasts love their pastime.
“There’s this bond when you work with your trained dog,” Bordeau said. “Pheasants are wily on the ground. They prefer to run [rather than fly]. It’s challenging. Hunters who like to work with their dogs; it’s part of what they like to do for recreation.”
The pheasant isn’t only a trophy bird; hunters normally butcher and dress out their bird, which Bordeau claims tastes like chicken.
“It’s a program that hunters support,” she said of ring-necked pheasant stocking. “It’s tradition.”