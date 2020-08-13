Kidder Mountain is the forgotten stepchild of the Wapack Range.
A hike to its summit in New Ipswich is slightly off the Wapack Trail but offers expansive views from an abandoned pasture, making a detour well worth the effort. This 1,814-foot mountain is often overlooked by hikers traversing the 21-mile long interstate footpath, which runs from Mount Watatic in Ashburnham, Mass. to North Pack Monadnock Mountain in Greenfield. But with its expansive views, approachable summit and interesting history that dates back to Colonial times, a trek up Kidder is well worth seeking out.
The trail to Kidder Mountain can be accessed off the Wapack Trail from the north or south; the hike outlined below (the north approach) is a 5-mile roundtrip that begins off Nashua Road in Sharon.
To get there from Keene, take Route 101 east to Marlborough. Turn right onto Route 124 and continue to Jaffrey. At the stoplight in Jaffrey, continue on Route 124 for 5.3 miles to Nashua Road (left). Turn onto Nashua Road and continue 1.5 miles to the trailhead (park on the side of the road). A small horse barn sits in a field behind a split-rail fence to the right.
The first leg of the hike follows the Wapack Trail (blazed in yellow triangles) for 1.6 miles. Shortly after starting out, you will hop across a few boulders to cross a small stream, then immediately detour onto a path to the right that circumvents an eroded woods road. Pine needles soften your step as you walk past a variety of ground cover that includes partridgeberry, bunchberry, wild lily of-the-valley and wintergreen. Soon, the trail briefly rejoins the woods road then re-enters on the left.
As you continue, note the ancient moss-covered stone wall to the left. The trail alternates between the detours and woods road; 15 minutes into the hike you’ll come to a sign showing the direction to Todd Road.
After stepping on a rocky ledge to cross another brook, continue slightly uphill on the woods road.
A small stream runs parallel to the route. Stop, and for a moment, listen to the babble of the brook as it trickles down the hill. Peer into the shallow, natural pools to see the pebbles at the bottom. Examine the exposed tree roots and rich green moss on the stream bank.
The trail moves past impressive hemlock trees and several significant-sized birch and maple trees. Approximately a half-hour into the hike you will come to a dirt town road. A driveway on the left leads to a private residence. Continuing on, you will reach a faded wooden sign reading, “Wildcat Partnership: No Trespassing.” Leave the road, which bends to the right, and go left onto a bulldozed dirt development road with piles of gravel and upturned tree roots on the side. This is a brief period of ugliness but thankfully after eight minutes you’ll re-enter the woods on a narrow, shaded path.
After five minutes you will come to an area cleared for power lines overhead. At this point you leave the Wapack Trail and turn left onto the blue-blazed Kidder Mountain Trail, which starts on a gravel road. Five minutes later, the trail continues (left) into the woods under dark hemlock. Five minutes more of walking brings you to an area that was clear-cut in the late 1990s.
Today, young beech, red spruce, birch, pine and oak fill in the sides of the trail that moves steadily uphill over a boulder ledge-filled surface, alternately moving in and out of shade and open sun. Take a moment to sit on a boulder and rest. Note the sunlight sparkling on the leaves of young birch trees that seem to dance in the slight breeze. Listen to the gentle rustle of the leaves.
When you are ready, continue on the trail as it moves past ledge areas covered by blankets of pine needles and blueberry bushes. You’ll shortly see an unusual sight: two metal urns painted white. Perhaps brought here for a wedding picture opportunity. Minutes later, you will come to a field of ferns. The trail turns right. There are orange snowmobile signs there and a webbed plastic snow fence. A brief uphill section brings you to the summit, which is marked by a blue triangle on a big boulder. Stone walls, juniper and exposed bedrock ledge indicate you are standing on what was once a pasture.
Scrub oak, gray birch and red spruce poke up through a blanket of blueberry bushes that ripen in August. There is an expansive view to the south and southeast of ponds, gleaming metal roofs and open fields among the wooded hills. To the southwest, the Wapack Range stretches in a continuous ridge to Mount Watatic in Ashburnham, Mass. Mount Wachusett lies behind Watatic. The skyline of Boston can be seen to the southeast.
Nearby, the town of Temple, with its row of classic white New England buildings — an old store, post office, Congregational Church, Friendship Hall, town hall and public library — is full of history, and one that’s worth investigating.
Temple is the site of the first glass works in New Hampshire, which was established by Robert Hewes, a soap and tallow chandler from Boston. At the time, the British had blockaded northern ports and prevented window glass and bottles from entering the colonies. Because the colonists were prevented by the British from manufacturing glassware for themselves, Hewes chose a remote location to establish his glass factory… on the north slope of Kidder Mountain. Kidder Mountain is located in both Temple and New Ipswich. The glass works site is on private property. For more information and permission to visit, call Honey Hastings at (603) 654-5000.