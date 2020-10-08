On with the Show!

The COVID-19 pandemic has been throwing a proverbial wrench into the arts and entertainment scene for about 10 months now, with many local organizations feeling the impact via closed galleries and cancelled or postponed art festivals. This year has been tough, but the region’s artists have proven they’re tougher.
Fused glass artist Susan Roston (shimmerling.com) as well as wood marquetry artist Craig Altobello (craigaltobello.com), both members of Peterborough-based Monadnock Art, saw the silver lining in the pandemic-forced lockdown. According to fellow artist and Monadnock Art member Johniene Papandreas, Roston and Altobello used the extra time as an opportunity to “up their game” technologically by upgrading and creating websites, taking online courses through social media, and even creating online stores to help them reach beyond geographical confines.
But as artists and art lovers alike know, nothing is the same as an in-person encounter with the ‘perfect’ work of art,” she said. “That was still missing.”
As soon as they were able to this summer, the town of Peterborough joined in establishing COVID-19 protocols for hosting outdoor, in-person events. Following social distancing and other guidelines, the local Art in the Park event and Summer Music series allowed attendees as well as participants the chance to safely enjoy some summer fun amid an unprecedented time.
According to Papandreas, this encouraged Monadnock Art to revive at least some of its 2020 plans.
This year, the organization will offer something new for artists and visitors alike with the Fall Art Fair—in lieu of studio tours—to be held this Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Monadnock Center at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11). Tents will be set up behind the Monadnock Center to house 20 artists offering their works for sale directly to the public.
See a map of the fair and preview the works as well as participating artists at monadnockart.org/plan-your-tour.
The art fair will subsequently kick off the opening weekend of Monadnock Art’s Annual Fall Members Exhibit in the adjacent Bass Hall galleries (also in Peterborough), featuring work from 60 artists from the Monadnock Region—this will feature painting, photography, printmaking, glass, ceramics, sculpture, wood, fiber, jewelry and more. Exhibit hours on Oct. 10 and 11 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; after that and through Nov. 7, visitors can enjoy the exhibit Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We think it’s important to keep these artists visible to their community but in a safe way,” said Joe Caracappa, president of Monadnock Art. He added that with this in mind, the organization has tailored the outdoor event and indoor exhibit to adhere to the safety protocols established by the town of Peterborough, which we think can provide a positive experience for artists and visitors alike. For the Saturday Art Fair, for instance, spacing and signage directing social distancing will be in place, visitors will be offered masks if they are not already wearing one, and hand sanitizer will be readily available at each tent. The Exhibit inside Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center is closely monitored by the center staff when open and masks and social distancing are also required on their premises.”
Monadnock Art is perhaps best known for conducting the region’s oldest studio art tour, which (although canceled this year) is typically held each October during the peak of the colorful foliage season in southwestern New Hampshire. Last year’s Studio Art Tour featured 73 artists in 59 studios throughout the towns surrounding Mt. Monadnock: Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough and Sharon.
While Monadnock Art is thrilled to be able to offer the art fair and annual members exhibit this year, Papandreas said, there has been one postponement… the organization’s 25th anniversary celebration.
“We’re just thinking of 2020 as a ‘gap year,’” she said. “[We’re] looking forward to celebrating our big 25 in 2021.”
For more information about Monadnock Art and member artists, as well as plans for next year, visit monadnockart.org.