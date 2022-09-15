“On the Wings of a Hummingbird” – Author Susan Mills

Susan Mills, author of “On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” will be holding an author event on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. She will be talking about her book and discussing social justice issues.
“On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” recently published by Apprentice House of Loyola University, is about a 15-year-old girl name Petra, fleeing gang violence in Guatemala. Petra, betrayed by her childhood friend and abandoned by her mother who fled to the United States, fears for her own life and decides to flee to the U.S., on her own, and reunite with her mother. The story of Petra explores healing and forgiveness as well as love and community overcoming great obstacles.
Mills is a resident of Newfane, Vt. Before moving to the area several years ago she ran an immigration law firm in Providence, R.I., and the Boston area as a Spanish speaking attorney for 20 years. Mills prepared asylum cases for thousands of immigrants from Central America, with a focus on unaccompanied teenagers.
“My work was certainly inspirational for this novel. Central Americans have been an intimate part of my life for some forty years. My son’s father came from a war-torn village in El Salvador,” Mills explained. “A specific immigration client first inspired me to create Petra. Her case wasn’t particularly remarkable, but her fiery spirit really struck me, and she was definitely not a traditionally feminine young woman from Guatemala. She had short hair, which was quite unusual in itself. One day, at fifteen years old, she simply up and left Guatemala for the U.S., all by herself, without telling anyone — not the grandparents she lived with there, nor her mother here in the U.S. Her father had already abandoned her. She got across the border, found her mother, and made her way to our office. Soccer was the true love of her life. She applied for special immigrant juvenile status. I liked her a lot. So she birthed Petra. But she became a smaller influence as the novel grew. There were so many kids who had been abused by a parent or a boyfriend, whose father had abused their mother, who were scared because the gangs were recruiting them — each kid had their own story. But mostly, Petra is made up out of my head, and pieces of her come from many different Central Americans I’ve known, from all of the stories that have churned around my life and through my emotions for the majority of my life, including my son’s father and his family— and, of course, there’s some of myself in her.”
Due to the controversy over immigration in the U.S., in recent years, Mills wanted to write this novel to “help convey the complex humanity of a group of immigrants, with their hopes and dreams, their obstacles and struggles with complicated pasts, and to make it clear that their immigration issues do not define them as people. Very few people — Petra among them — leave their homes, their culture, language, and family roots without feeling like they don’t have a choice.
Petra is a complex young woman, sorting through her moral universe and trying to find a way toward a meaningful future, despite having suffered the loss of her mother and two best friends. And despite finding that she and her family are very much in danger. Petra is aware that she starts with many disadvantages but is inspired by her Mayan ancestry and her grandfather’s myth-telling to find her way through to something good and meaningful,” Mills said.
Mills will be donating a portion of the proceeds from book sales to a non-profit organization, called “Kids in Need of Defense,” which aids Central American children refugees. For more information about the book and the author you can visit www.susanmills.co.
The Toadstool Bookshop is located at 12 Emerald St., in Keene. For more information, 603-352-8812, www.toadbooks.com.
