“On the Wings of a Hummingbird” – Author Susan Mills

Susan Mills, author of “On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” will be holding an author event on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. She will be talking about her book and discussing social justice issues.

“On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” recently published by Apprentice House of Loyola University, is about a 15-year-old girl name Petra, fleeing gang violence in Guatemala. Petra, betrayed by her childhood friend and abandoned by her mother who fled to the United States, fears for her own life and decides to flee to the U.S., on her own, and reunite with her mother. The story of Petra explores healing and forgiveness as well as love and community overcoming great obstacles.

