"Working with your hands and body ignites an ancient fire in your soul. It is a rewarding, tangible and beautiful experience,” said Logan Hailey, one half of the duo known as the Ramblin Farmers. She and her husband, Cheezy, who travel and live in a self-built “skoolie” (school bus) tiny home, spent this fall at the Monadnock Region’s Stonewall Farm.
They’ll be returning by March to take on the 2021 season, and Stonewall’s team is pretty stoked.
“The Ramblin Farmers’ values and goals align perfectly with Stonewall’s mission of teaching and demonstrating regenerative farming to people of all ages to ensure food security, vibrant communities, and a healthy planet,” said Julie Davenson, executive director of Stonewall Farm.
As freelance organic farmers, Logan and Cheezy reached out to Stonewall while searching for new clients in the northeast, where they had never farmed before. According to Davenson, the farm really needed help closing out the 2020 season, and the Ramblin Farmers soon came to their aid.
“Upon arriving, we instantly connected with Julie and the staff over our shared vision for local food and regenerative farming,” Logan said. Their one-month contract quickly turned to two and the potential for a longer-term relationship became clear. However, Logan and Cheezy could also see the amount of work and renovations needed for Stonewall’s garden area to thrive.
That’s when they developed the idea for their brand-new Stepping Stone Incubator.
“Together, we decided that an incubator would be the perfect opportunity to extend Stonewall’s unique educational offerings to help young farmers like us bridge the gap between being farmhands and farm owners,” Logan said.
She and Cheezy have had personal experience filling in that missing step as they travel the country, ultimately seeking an ideal place to put down their own farming roots. From two kids growing up totally outside agriculture in Texas to living in vans as a young couple, and finally to recognizing food freedom as their key to self-reliance, they have walked the walk when it comes to learning how to farm.
Now, they pretty much do it all: seeding, planting, weeding, harvesting, carpentry, electrical work, irrigation troubleshooting, customer service, marketing, cooking and more. But there are always new challenges to look forward to.
“The capacity for learning practical skills is basically endless,” Logan said.
As they grow their experience at each new farm, she said their “primary focus is on establishing clear, lean-farm systems that can withstand the test of time.”
Davenson believes with everyone’s powers combined, 2021 will be an exciting year for Stonewall.
“[The Ramblin Farmers] have the skills, knowledge, passion and commitment to achieve our bold goals, Davenson said. “We are also excited to support some amazing new farmers as they continue to build their already impressive resume of experience.”
In addition to growing and selling fresh, organic vegetables during the upcoming season, the Ramblin Farmers will be creating manuals, hosting workshops and establishing core systems for future incubators. The community can expect to take advantage of sessions such as Introduction to the Life Beneath Your Feet (soil microbiology and why it matters), How to Build Hugeklultur Raised Garden Beds, Practical Organic No-Till Growing Techniques, Where Soil Meets Gut, (the connection between soil and human microbiome), Natural Fabric Dying with Plants, Strawberry Pruning 101 and others.
Logan and Cheezy are also looking forward to connecting with local restaurants, small businesses and farms, so further collaborations may pop up. One exciting opportunity to meet them will be Stonewall’s Grow Your Garden plant sale, the farm’s annual Memorial Day event. There will be classes and demos, as well as renovations of the children’s garden for little hands to participate in. Later in the season, they plan to host volunteer days, farm tours and U-Pick flowers and strawberries.
Locals should be on the lookout for Logan and Cheezy’s new garden services in the Keene area (official announcement coming soon), including home garden installations and organic landscape consultations.
“You may see our school bus ramblin’ around town, so feel free to say hello.” Logan said, noting that they love to meet new people and learn new things wherever they travel. “Really, don’t be shy!”