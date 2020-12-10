On the Cutting Edge

The roots of Nadia Kalhori’s passion for shear sharpening were planted by her mother.
Growing up in Temple, Kalhori spent much of her time in her mother’s salon, where she developed an appreciation for the people behind the chair and the profession her mother has practiced for as long as she can remember.
“My mom has touched the lives of so many of her customers. They confide in her,” Kalhori said. “And she brightens their day in a lot of ways, not only in making them feel better with a haircut or color or whatever, but also making them feel better with her conversation and her compassion.”
It was her mother who first brought up the shortage of skilled sharpeners who specialize in cosmetology shears, suggesting that Kalhori could give it a try.
So, after traveling the world in her 20s and wandering down a few different career paths — including law, nursing and teaching — Kalhori returned to the Monadnock Region a few years ago and started Nadia’s Edge, offering expert shear-sharpening services throughout New Hampshire and parts of Vermont.
She learned the craft from master sharpener John Kuipers, who trained her in traditional Japanese sharpening techniques that utilize a flat hone and waterstones. Japanese-style cosmetology shears are fully convex on the outer part of the blade, Kalhori explained, meaning they must be sharpened at a particular angle that requires turning the blade as it’s sharpened. She describes the process as “a delicate art rooted in science.”
“They’re really specialized and precise instruments that are designed to give a particular kind of cut,” she said. “And it’s really important to make sure that the people who are servicing them know what they’re doing, because I run into so many botched shears in my experience.”
As a self-described perfectionist, Kalhori said she fell in love with the meticulous work of sharpening and the goal of making each shear “as perfect as possible.” She particularly enjoys working with her hands and the variety of the job, as well as the opportunity to be constantly learning and improving her trade.
“I get into kind of a meditative state when I’m focused on sharpening shears, so eight hours feels like eight minutes to me,” she said. “I can be set up in a salon for an entire day and it feels like I spent not even a half an hour there.”
It’s a far cry from sharpening your kitchen knives, and Kalhori said she often has to do corrective sharpening on the shears she services. For example, some sharpeners might use a vertical wheel, which is designed for heavy-duty industrial shears rather than delicate cosmetology shears. It’s common for sharpeners to take off too much metal or sharpen at the wrong angle, she said, compromising the shape of the blade.
According to Kalhori. these tools really require expert care. And for her, it’s not only about the trade itself, but the service she’s providing for cosmetology professionals who often remind her of her mother.
“I think that sometimes, cosmetologists and barbers and people who are working in these professions that we don’t understand, traditionally, as heroic, they can be unsung,” she said. “And I feel like it’s an honor to serve them.”
Nadia’s Edge offers sharpening services on-site and by drop-off. For more information, visit nadiasedge.com.