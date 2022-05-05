On Mother’s Day, We Brunch

Flowers and a card are a fabulous start, but showing Mom your love through a thoughtful brunch is a sure way to her heart this Mother’s Day. Putting in the extra time and effort to serve a home-cooked meal never goes out of style, and doesn’t Mom deserve to sit back and relax while someone else putters around the kitchen?
We’ll just let it be our little secret that this dish is an absolute breeze to make. These pastries come together super-quickly and require very little prep time.
They’re a definite brunch game-changer, and it may just become your go-to crowd-pleaser for any get-together. Of course, it’s even more perfect for spring due to the seasonality of the featured vegetable.
While I absolutely love fresh spring asparagus, the thrill of this recipe for me lies in the brie cheese. As is my motto for most dishes, the cheesier, the better. The brie is warm and gooey and always pairs beautifully with puff pastry.
Baked brie is one of my absolute favorite appetizers to bring to a holiday potluck and this recipe mimics all the best aspects of baked brie. The cheese is salty, the pastry is flaky, the asparagus is tender-crisp, and the thyme-infused honey adds a delightful touch of sweetness to top it all off.
While some may opt for the contrast of heat that comes from a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, that’s more of a personal preference and the dish tastes perfectly fine without it.
If brunch isn’t your family’s thing, this recipe also pairs nicely with baked salmon for an evening dinner or serve it alongside a green salad and grilled chicken for lunch. You really can’t go wrong.
So, let Mom be the true center of attention this Mother’s Day. Throw together a fruit salad the night before, quickly fry up some bacon or sausage, and mix a mimosa for a complete brunch that will impress Mom in its delicious details.
I can just hear her bragging to her friends about your chef-level cooking prowess now. Thyme honey? That’s a definite pro move.
Happy Mother’s Day!
(Note: The puff pastry in these photos is gluten-free and so it puffs up much less pretty than regular puff pastry will bake up.)
Asparagus and Brie Puff Pastry with Thyme Honey
Adapted from halfbakedharvest.com
Ingredients:
1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
8 ounces brie, cut into 8 slices
1 egg, beaten
OPTIONAL: Crushed red pepper flakes
Thyme Honey:
1/4 cup honey
2 tbsp. salted butter
1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss together trimmed asparagus, olive oil, salt and pepper. Roll pastry sheets out on floured surface and cut into 8 squares. Cut brie into 8 pieces and place one piece of brie on each square. Add handful of asparagus. Take two corners of pastry and wrap up and over the asparagus to enclose in packet. Transfer to baking sheet. Brush each pastry with egg and bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. While baking, melt honey, butter, and thyme together in small saucepan over low heat. Serve pastries warm, drizzled with thyme honey and sprinkle with crushed red pepper, if desired.