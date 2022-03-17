Olive Collins comes across the pond…

As part of the event-filled Shamrock Festival that’s been happening all week in Jaffrey, The Park Theatre got a bit of Irish luck when novelist, Olive Collins, flew in from Ireland to spend time with her aunt and uncle, Linda and Geoffrey Collins as well as give a talk about her books and writing this past Sunday. Linda was kind enough to send ahead some questions I had for her and I was thrilled when Olive responded the very same night she flew in. First, from a press release sent by Steve Jackson of The Park Theatre, some background on the writer whom her aunt calls “a delight.”
Olive Collins is an acclaimed historical fiction writer. Olive grew up in Tipperary, Ireland. She has traveled extensively and lived abroad for years.
Her first novel, The Memory of Music, tells the story of one family during Ireland’s most turbulent years, the 1916 uprising and the subsequent War of Independence and Civil War. It is one of the few novels to explore the role of women. It was the winner of the Annie McHale Best Debut and remained in the Bestselling Charts for three months.
The Tide Between Us (#1 best seller on Amazon) is her critically acclaimed second novel. It retraces Ireland’s long history with Jamaica. 25% of Jamaicans’ claim Irish ancestry; most were deported during colonial times for committing little to no crimes. The Tide Between Us follows the story of one boy; an indentured servant deported to the cane fields of Jamaica and his subsequent generations. This epic novel spans 170 years.
Her third novel, The Weaver’s Legacy is a family saga based in The America West. It explores the history of the Irish colonies in the West. Their ambition was to self-govern far removed from the prejudice of the prejudice of the cities. As the Great Indian War rumbles in the Black Hills, their colony remains neutral until one of their community is suspected of arming the Indians. Loyalties are tested as their own nameless war ensues.
I understand that your sister, Linda, who lives here in the Monadnock region, convinced you to fly across the pond for this Irish Festival in Jaffrey? Have you visited before? How does the landscape differ here from home for you?
I’ve always wanted to visit New Hampshire, I’ve heard so much about the sights and hospitality of the New Englanders. I love visiting America, especially the rural towns. I can almost taste the authenticity.
Its very similar at this time of the year with bare trees and crisp evenings, although I’m hoping for a few inches of snow. In Ireland we only get a brief flurry of snow and when that happens it trends on twitter, and it becomes a talking point for a few days before the snow turns to slush. I’m hoping for a walk in a few inches of snow.
How long have you been writing and when did you first get published?
I’ve been writing for the last 10 years. I spent the first few years dipping in and out of writing. Only when I developed a routine and stuck with the same book did it make a difference. In 2016, I got a publishing deal. My first historical novel was based in Ireland and documents Ireland’s turbulent wars. The story is told through the eyes of 5 generations of Irish women. It was an award-winning novel and Irish bestseller. The success of my debut gave me the confidence to sit back down and throw myself into the next novel.
You write historical fiction. Are they adventure pieces, romances, historical political narratives?
My novels are set against the backdrop of real historical events and in each novel I examine the societal norms and expectations of the time, the news and what shaped each generation, conflicts both in communities and within oneself. I love the process of research, finding characters and following them into old age.
Do you have an American audience for your books? Have you got a new release by any chance?
90% of my readers are American. I expect to have a new novel released around the beginning of July. The next novel is based on the Irish in New York between 1867 to 1905.
Has any of your work been adapted for either the big or small screen?
Not at the moment – but I live in hope!
Finally, a silly question... Do you watch Outlander? Are you hooked on any particular television show?
I haven’t watched Outlander - yet. Normally, I read novels pertaining to the history period of the novel I’m writing.
I don’t watch much TV although the only entire series I have watched was The Sopranos. I found myself using the F-bomb and blamed it on Tony Soprano! Since I’ve finished the series, my language has improved!
Be on the lookout for Olive’s next novel, due in July. All three of her previous books are available in both print and digital formats.