Oh, Tannenbaum…

On Christmas Eve, while you’re rockin’ around the Christmas tree, you might just take a moment to think about the tradition of chopping down an evergreen and bringing it into your home for the holidays. Would aliens from another dimension find this to be one of our stranger traditions? It’s a tree after all. We cut it down in its relatively formative years (usually between 5 to 7 years old) and plop it in a stand and give it water in the hopes that it will stay alive for a few weeks until we drag it out with needles trailing everywhere behind us. We decorate it with meaningful little ornaments and accent the whole thing with strings of little lights. It helps set the warm, comforting mood of the holidays. But where did this tradition come from?
It turns out that identifying the actual origin of the Christmas tree is a hard one to nail down. Ancient Egyptians, Hebrews and Chinese brought evergreen branches into their homes to decorate, ward off evil and represent life everlasting according to Britannica. The evolution of Christmas trees as we know them actually began in western Germany and, interestingly, it started as a prop in a play. In a medieval play about Adam and Eve, a “paradise” tree was the focus… hung with apples to represent the garden of Eden. It became common to set up paradise trees in homes on December 24, the religious feast day of Adam and Eve. Originally decorated with wafers strung to represent the eucharist host, that later morphed into cookies. Candles were often added as the everlasting light of Christ. Placed in the same room was a triangular wooden shelf called the “Christmas pyramid” where ornaments and evergreen branches were placed along with a star on top. By the 16th century, the paradise tree and the Christmas pyramid had merged into the Christmas tree as we know it. The practice of placing gifts under the tree is believed to have its origins in the generosity of St. Nicholas, the great gift giver. The history of St. Nicholas is also fascinating with many divergent theories, so we’ll save that for another time.
Several years ago, I wrote a piece about the yule log. I’d only vaguely been made aware of the rolled cake that was sold around holiday time. I assumed it was associated with the Christmas tree. And, while the symbolism of everlasting life represented by evergreen branches was similar, the yule log itself is more about celebrating the winter solstice. Also with medieval origins, the yule log tradition began in Scandinavia. A carefully selected entire tree was brought into the home. Often sprinkled with wine and various mineral accelerants for both scent and colorful flames, it was slowly fed, largest end first, into the burning hearth of the home over twelve days. On Christmas day, the remaining piece of the log was extinguished and saved to start the following year’s yule log. It was important that the old log was only handled with clean hands. Interesting! Today, rolled cakes often frosted with chocolate represent the yule log. A lot less of a mess and certainly not the fire hazard of having a burning tree languishing in your home for days!