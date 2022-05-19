Photographer Sarah Smith of Bow, owner of Sarah Ellis Photography, absolutely loves to capture images of newborn babies.
“Newborns are adorable and making these little portraits that someone will be able to keep and look at forever, is just so special,” Smith said. “I mean, who doesn’t want to snuggle babies?”
Smith feels as though she has been in love with photography since her childhood. “I was always the one taking photos of everything when on family vacations.” But it wasn’t until after her daughter, Kealey, was born that she decided to take photography classes and open up her own business in June of 2017. “After my daughter was born in 2015, I really wanted some form of art in my life to capture her images. I never got newborn photos of her and I wish that I would have,” she explained. “Time goes so quickly and when you have a child you realize just how quick they change. You want to freeze so many moments. I think that’s what catapulted me into going to school and learning how to do it properly and being able to document that for other people.”
When Smith started taking photography classes, she was also studying to be a pediatric sleep consultant, so there’s no real mystery of why she excels at taking sweet, serene and angelic photos of babies. Smith not only specializes in newborn photography, she specializes in children and families as well and her photography education continues yearly. Whether she is doing a mentorship, posing classes or taking online business classes.
Newborn photography isn’t always easy, but Smith said that patience is the key. A newborn session could last anywhere from one to three hours. “It’s all on baby time. It’s just about having a ton of patience because you can’t have a newborn do what a newborn doesn’t want to do.” She explained that to successfully get the perfect shots she will work with the baby’s natural rhythms and let the baby lead the way. “Sometimes you can get it done in an hour, but sometimes the baby needs to be soothed and needs to be fed multiple times even before getting started,” she said. “Rushing anything does not get good results.”
It also helps that she makes her studio as cozy and baby friendly as possible. “I often joke with my clients that they will probably want to nap while I am doing the shoot. All the items I have are very soft and plush, the studio is warm to simulate how it would be in the womb and there is white noise all over the place.”
Between Smith’s natural ability and having plenty of experience, she is a pro at calming and soothing infants. “I’ve been called ‘the baby whisperer’ on a couple of occasions,” she joked. “You just get the hang of the ssshing, bouncing and the butt taps and some of it just comes naturally.”
When it comes to the styling of the photos, Smith definitely has a specific style, but she lets the parents come to her with their ideas. Some have very specific ideas and others just want her to do what she thinks may look good. Others may even find a photo on her website and let her know they want theirs just like it.
With any portrait session parents will get a consultation and a styling session to help them decide how they’d like their photos to look and what color theme they’d like to go with. Smith has many different bonnets and wraps that she is able to use and if a client has an item of sentimental value that they’d like to use, she can incorporate that as well.
To schedule a session or for more information visit www.saraellisphoto.com, call 603-545-7720; or email sarahellisphotos@gmail.com.