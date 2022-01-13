Ofuro – Ancient Tradition/Modern Indulgence

A warming soak on a bone-chilling winter day is a welcoming experience that has been around for a very long time. Modern hot tubs owe their popularity to the ancient traditions of Japan. In fact, it was the Japanese devotion to the Shinto religion that created their culture bent toward bathing and cleanliness. The ritual purification customs can still be seen at Shinto shrines today. In Shintoism, the belief is that “Kami” (A god or spirit) exists in everybody and everything, thus one’s body and environment needs to be kept respectfully clean at all times.
The arrival of Buddhism to Japan in 552 AD reinforced this “cleanliness” attitude and popularized Onsen, the practice of bathing in natural hot springs. Like the older religious beliefs of Shintoism, based on multiple deities, Buddhism still follows the same tenets, including the devotion to cleanliness. By immersing one’s body in the “divine waters” of a natural hot spring, one is cleansed of the sins of the flesh, and receives the good will of the Gods.
The religious link to hot springs is understandable considering Japan’s location along what is known as the “ring of fire,” an area of volcanic activity in the Pacific. Indeed, Japan is among the most “volcanic” countries in the world, and it’s that volcanic/thermal activity that has endowed Japan with a huge collection of natural hot springs. That’s why it’s the #1 country in the world for natural hot spring baths, hotels and resorts. In total, there are over 2,300 officially recognized hot springs.
Many of these springs are geographically inaccessible, but during the Edo Era (1603-1868) those hot springs that happened to be near populated areas, were under the control of investors or warlords. However, it was also during this same time period that a home version known as a “Sue Furo” came into being. It was essentially a pot, which was heated by fires burning under it, in which bathers could submerge up to their shoulders. Yes, I know…by today’s standards that sounds more like a recipe for cooking stew than a pleasurable pursuit…but that was then!
In 1709, Goto Konzan, a Tokyo doctor noticed how spring bathing helped to cure certain medical conditions, and by World War II over 50 national hot spring hospitals had been established. Today this technique is still used for the treatment rheumatism and hypertension.
During the period of rapid economic growth, from 1960 to the mid-1990s, the bath became an important part of a Japanese home as a way to soak away the stresses of modern life. By 1964, a modern version of the “Ofuro” (hot tub) had become the norm for Japanese apartments and homes. Known as a “unit bath,” it’s a deep, easy to maintain tub that we now refer to as a “Japanese Soaking Tub.” Today, these soaking tubs are popular around the world, and although they are no longer thought of as only ritual baths, they still provide a feeling of well-being, harmony, and a private place to relax and contemplate.
