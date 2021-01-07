When it comes to designing a home office, the trend going into 2021 is total flexibility.
According to Brattleboro-based designer Ruxana Oosman, clients aren’t looking for a dedicated space for 40-hour weeks. “Instead,” she said, “they want a polished space that allows them to sit down and work for an hour or two.”
For example, in 2020, she designed a large pantry with a built-in desk and file drawers. She replaced bedside tables with desks in children’s rooms for virtual school. And she even reinvented one unused hallway with a built-in desk/bookcase.
“In design, form follows function, so how a space functions is always what we address first,” Oosamn said, noting that during two similar home renovations, one client wanted an office as far from the main living area as possible, while another requested a work area right off the kitchen. “Different families have different needs.”
“The first question I ask is: How do you want to feel in your space?” said Sarah Sim, a Greenfield-based designer specializing in intentional interiors. Sometimes all a person needs is to rearrange for better flow. In other cases, additional elements are necessary to bring more warmth to a space or to manage work priorities more efficiently. “Sometimes I create individual workstations or desks for each task since a lot of people have more than one business, job or passion.”
There are even clients who opt for a “manifestation” area, which provides space to focus on their intentions.
“A productive office isn’t just about a comfortable office chair,” Oosman said. “Health and wellness are vital to productivity.”
A few years ago, a client asked her to design an office in her basement because it was unused space.
But Oosman convinced the client to renovate the sunroom instead, taking advantage of garden, pool and mountain views. The client embraced the idea, and although now retired, she still spends hours in the space, which she has affectionately dubbed her “lady den.”
A popular starting point to create a dream space is a mood board, something Sim regularly develops with clients. Together, they explore colors, existing items to keep and new items to source, whether from vintage stores, furniture outlets or high-end design centers.
According to Oosman, regardless of each person’s individual tastes, there are a few pieces of the puzzle that are essential.
“Paint colors play a role in creating an environment that is conducive to certain activities,” she said. “For example, blue works well if one works with numbers all day.”
Proper lighting is also imperative. Without it, people can experience eye strain and mental fatigue.
“It’s a productivity killer,” Oosman said, adding that the same goes for a disorganized or cluttered space. “Walking into an office and seeing piles of paper is draining and sets the day off on the wrong foot.”
That’s why organization is key. Sim recommends clients “eliminate distractions or anything that’s overwhelming.” Well-designed storage areas, such as desks, shelves or cabinets, can be extremely helpful.
“Each item should have a spot where it returns every time you are done with work,” Sim It’s easy to repurpose any surface in the home, even in the pantry, for office use. said.
Less is best to keep things tidy; however, Sim recommends people “add items that are inspiring, whether it’s artwork, a quote on the wall, crystals, a book or an idea board — it’s all about the details.”
No matter if your workspace is a standing desk in the guest room, a table alongside the living room, or a separate, dedicated area, emphasizing what inspires you can keep you going. This is where an approach such as biophillic design can really help positively influence the work mindset.
“Studies show that incorporating natural elements creates a much healthier and more productive environment,” Oosman said. Biophillic design is all about the innate biological connection we have with nature. “I’ve focused on this in my design because it simply makes people feel better, and the rooms we design look better.”
It’s certainly a theme to take advantage of here in this beautiful part of New England. But the big takeaway is that beyond boosting your efficiency, rethinking your home office is also about uncovering what lights you up.
“If you want to be productive,” Sim said, “you need to create a space that works for your very own personality and your whole being — physical, psychological, mentally and spiritually.”