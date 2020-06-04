The sights, sounds, smells and ohhh the tastes… farmers markets are back for the season.
As consumers, we are witness to the benefits of having vibrant local farms during this pandemic. Not only is local food available, fresh and more nutritious, it just tastes better! The best way to appreciate and encourage more local farmers and food makers is to buy directly from them.
The region’s weekly farmers markets are a great place to find a buffet of goodness and goodies to fill our kitchens from a variety of the region’s growers and producers. These open-air markets have taken measures, including no-touch shopping, to keep us safe while retaining their community appeal.
The Farmers Market of Keene does not disappoint with tempting leafy greens, rosy radishes and golden loaves just begging to be a savory salad with a side of crusty bread. Following the city’s and state’s guidelines, booths have spaced out, removed tablecloths and added no-touch shopping. In turn, customers are considerate of the social distance between vendors and each other and are not handling the goods. Masks are being worn and are appreciated.
Browsing plants, beer, meat, gelato and more, while listening to live musicians, is much needed nourishment for souls long in isolation. If you are too busy on Saturdays to make it to the Gilbo Avenue lot (open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), they are there again on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. You can find more information about the Keene market at keenefarmersmarket.com.
Mindful of the current threat and following Vermont state guidelines, the Brattleboro Area Farmers Market on Western Avenue, open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., has also implemented changes. Creating an atmosphere of safety, vendor stalls are spaced apart and sellers and buyers wear masks. Hand washing is encouraged, and no-touch shopping is practiced.
While customers are asked to “shop and go,” Brattleboro’s market retains its welcoming community feel and remains a superb way to show your appreciation for local farmers and food makers. For those who are not able to take advantage of the open-air option, the Market takes online orders – learn more at brattleborofarmersmarket.com. Curbside pickup takes place Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the Guilford Street lot, behind the covered bridge.
The Peterborough Farmers Market takes place at the Community Center on Elm Street on Wednesday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors are gloved and masked and a sign on the lawn clues shoppers into the new no-touch and social distancing instructions.
The Fresh Chicks Farmers Market at the Monadnock Community Hospital, also in Peterborough, is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are asked to wear masks. Similar to other area markets, circumstance has replaced social centric with social distance. Still, Peterborough’s markets are a great place to lay smiling eyes on friends you have not seen in person for several months.
More information for both of the Peterborough markets is available on Facebook: PeterboroughNHFarmersMarket and Fresh-Chicks-Local-Outdoor-Market.
Check other surrounding towns for farmers markets near you, as many have delayed opening. If you are not able to attend a public market for local fare, many products can be bought directly from growers and producers in the region. Among them:
Brattleboro Area Farmers Market website has gathered information in one place to help you shop Vermont’s local fare while social distancing – brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com/shop-local-covid-19.
Farm stores in New Hampshire, including Stonewall Farm in Keene and Mayfair Farm in Harrisville, have added online shopping with scheduled pick-up, while Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole is making arrangements for online ordering soon. Check the website and social media sites of your favorite farm stores, pick-your-own fields and farm stands to learn about their safety protocols before visiting to shop.
Summer CSAs make keeping your kitchen supplied with fresh produce a breeze. With the current climate, many farms have sold out of their boxed shares. Stonewall Farm is still taking orders via their website: stonewallfarm.org/organic-produce. Check your neighboring farm’s website or Facebook page to find CSAs still available near you.
The spirit of community in this region is as resilient as New Englanders are hearty. You can be sure that safety precautions are the only thing masking the smiles of those you greet as we begin to venture out cautiously. The regions open-air farmers markets are a welcomed and safe step toward normalcy. While you may not be able to use your sense of touch as you shop, if you choose to grace your plate with local fare, your taste buds will thank you!