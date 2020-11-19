The other day I was checking out a new dealer’s booth right next to mine at Twin Elm Farm in Peterborough. When you’re a dealer in antiques and vintage things, I’ve found you rarely buy anything for yourself. I find myself wondering what the dealer originally paid for the item or ask myself if I really need another one of just about anything vintage, since I’ve probably owned something similar at one time and sold it.
Anyway, on a small table I saw a small antique book of maps — “Putnam’s Handy Map Book.” Two key things here that I’m always enamored with: small books and maps. I dare call this book antique since it has a population census date of 1920 and this being 2020, makes it 100 years old. An old rule of thumb I learned long ago was that for an item to be classified as an antique, it must be 100 years or older. I have no idea if a truly informed antiques expert would agree with this or not but if it’s less than 100 years old, I call it vintage.
This 320-page book is a mere 4½ x 6 ¼ inches and contains all countries of the world, indexes of cities and towns, and separate maps of each American state along with their indexes and population figures. It’s got an old red fabric binding with a gold imprint on its cover and spine. Well, I just think it’s one of the cutest things on earth! It’s not a miniature book by any stretch; I’m not really interested in miniature books because it seems to me that their biggest draw is the fact that they’re miniature, not necessarily anything to do with the actual book’s contents. I can’t imagine anyone actually reads miniature books.
So, my book of maps is just a small book. And you can actually read it. You might need a magnifier to make out some of the city names, but you can definitely read it. The publishing house is G.P. Putnam’s Sons of New York and London. Wiki tells me the company was founded in 1838 by George Palmer Putnam and John Wiley and was called Wiley & Putnam.
The two men eventually went in separate directions. John Wiley & Sons is still an independent book publisher to this day, and upon George’s death, his three sons inherited Putnam company and it officially became G.P. Putnam’s Sons. Over the years, the company bought other publishing houses until it itself was bought by MCA and eventually merged with Penguin Books.
Why do I love tiny books? I don’t know but I do know I’m not alone. Tons of decorating magazines emphasize stacks of small books, a single book placed just so on a table next to a lamp or a row of tiny books gathered in a tray. They’ve got so much appeal, bringing to mind spending a rainy afternoon holed up in an old bookstore perusing the shelves. The appeal of gathering like-size books together is even more enhanced if there’s similar jacket colors or even just similar cloth or leather jackets.
I’ve got a similar affinity for small pieces of art. Again, not miniatures but just small pieces — usually little oil paintings or vintage photographs. Give me a gold-gilded frame holding an antique oil painting and I’m in heaven.