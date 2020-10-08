October’s Geese

It is, I know, their voices that strike so surely home, awakening an atavistic lightness in my heart, putting a surprise of tears into my eyes. Each autumn as the geese stream south, I believe again that if only I could hear more clearly or try harder to understand, I could hear them speaking, each to the other. And sometimes, as I watch their shifting lines etched high against October’s sky, I think I can.
Geese do not have the complexity of human thought or speech, yet their fierce little sparks of intelligence speak out; their yelping tongues articulate at last within my mind, putting lyrics to their ageless song.
“I tire… I tire …” calls the great gray goose at the point of their wedge. “I tire … I tire … I fail … I fail!”
“We hear! We’re here! We hear! We’re here!” call the following strong voices. And one of them slips into the point, where it must force a break into the air, laboring to split the wind for all the rest, while the exhausted leader slides into the smooth and slippery stream just to one side of the flyer before him, able now to rest. And on they go — calling, calling…
“I lead … I know the way… I lead…”
“We’re here. We know. We hear. We go …”
On they sweep southward, always calling encouragement, always sharing the labor of leading, always steadfast, supporting one another with their great strength and with what I’m sure must be a kind of love.
Running through the deep, intoxicating woods, lost in the floating dreamtime of the 14th mile; I’m wrenched to a stop with my head thrown back before the understanding. There they are: so high against the clouds, almost invisible, and yet their high, sweet piping caught in my heart. I’m thankful no one saw me there, stopped in my tracks, transfixed within the wilderness, or to see me raise my hand and whisper, “GO!” — willing my energy into the sky to buoy them up and help them on their way, as they have done for me.
This column was submitted by Gary Lee, on behalf of Norman “Pete” Tandy (1927-2008). Mr. Tandy was a local writer and poet whose work focused mainly on the natural world throughout the Monadnock Region.