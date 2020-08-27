Occasional Summer

There’s something about late August weather that I just love. The crunchy first leaves that have fallen, the acorns beginning to drop and the crickets on full 16-hour shifts of constant chirping. There’s a not-quite-fall but surely-on-its-way smell to the air and the angle of the afternoon sun is so picturesque. I pick tomatoes and love the smell of the vines on my hands. Garden-wise, we’re coming down to the end and it’s time to relax and admire the hydrangeas!
The first hydrangeas I remember giving any thought to were a clump of what my family called summer hydrangeas at the corner of the old farmhouse in Alstead. Dozens of branches produced just as many small snowballs of bloom every summer. My recollection is the bush died to the ground in the late fall and re-emerged in the spring, but this is counter to what I normally believe an old-fashioned Hydrangea macrophylla normally does: bloom on old wood. I still have never identified what kind of hydrangea it was. Never, ever given any attention, we admired its blooms in passing at most. It wasn’t until many years later that my love for hydrangeas began to really bloom.
The point of the title of this piece is my love-hate relationship with the promised gorgeousness of the Endless Summer hydrangea. Remember when Endless first hit the nurseries a decade or so ago? We northerners were so filled with hope about nonstop blooms on our hydrangeas… and blue blossoms by the way. Those Nikko hydrangeas of gorgeous blue on the Cape never seemed to produce up here in northern New England. But, Endless Summer was supposed to bloom on new and old wood and, again, in blue! According to “The Truth About ‘Endless Summer’ Hydrangea” by Steve Bender (southernliving.com), Endless Summer was developed by Bailey Nurseries in Minnesota after plantsman Michael Dirr discovered a hydrangea blooming on new and old growth in one of the Bailey fields. A clever marketing plan eschewed the traditional black nursery pot in favor of a bright blue branded pot.
Endless Summer has flown off the shelves at nurseries ever since. Well, the proof is in the pudding, as they say. Wandering through my sister’s gardens in Londonderry on a recent summer weekend, she, too, lamented how lame Endless Summer was — gorgeous greenery but rarely a bloom to be had! Say nothing about repeat blooms, which was one of its heralded attributes. Give us one good flush at least, please!
Partner, Joe, and I watch our Endless endlessly because it’s right at the crest of our curving driveway planted next to a boulder. It gets a ton of sun and I think benefits from the heat retention of the rock. And, it does bloom. It’s not prolific by any means but we have been getting two or three nice big blue balls of bloom in June and July; now in late August, there are four newer blooms popping out. So, I’m feeling lucky. At my previous house in Keene, I got maybe one or two blooms over the entire four-year period it was in the ground there.
Driving around the region right now, the gorgeous hydrangea sightings are everywhere. I so admire the shrubs that have obviously been there for decades… big arching branches of heavy heads of bloom, gravity pulling them toward the ground. Aging white panicles slowly turning pink at their tips as the season goes by.
There’s over 75 Genus of just Hydrangea macrophylla, so you’ve got a sea of beauty to choose from if you need to add one or five to your landscape. And, if you don’t already have a hydrangea, resolve to get at least one. Other than the aforementioned fussier varieties, a hydrangea planted at the corner of your foundation or mounded in multiples at the back of your perennial beds will bring you years of late-season joy.