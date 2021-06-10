Nestled amongst the woodsy, windy back roads of Roxbury lies the charmingly celebrated Nye Hill Farm. Composed on about 116 wooden acres and full of character and history, the farm was established back in the late 1700’s by Nathan Nye himself. Throughout its life, Nye Hill Farm has been at the hands of several caretakers, all determined to keep the spirit of the farm alive. The current owner, Anthony Kline, has certainly made sure that his time at Nye Hill Farm has been worthwhile.
“Today, Nye Hill has reclaimed its place in the agricultural community of Cheshire County, and it its place in the heart of the community of Roxbury itself,” he explained.
The certified Organic farm has served its many purposes over the years – from producing bushels of wheat, barley and corn back in the 19th century to serving up some of the tastiest maple syrup and apples today, its safe to say that Nye Hill Farm is eclectic in its variety of offerings. The main philosophy for the farm – and for Kline – is their commitment to the overall well-being, care, comfort and dignity of all creatures entrusted to them, ultimately ensuring the quiet and historic farmstead as a place of peace and harmony for all who come through its gates. With that being said, Nye Hill Farm provides a sanctuary for arthritic and asthmatic horses, disfigured or abandoned pigs, sheep who have outlived their 4-H projects, and llamas who need a new home.
Deemed a “diversified, ecologically viable and economically sustainable farm” on their website, the folks over at Nye Hill offer more than just fresh fruits and veggies throughout the summer and fall. They sell local potters’ ceramic ware, offer wool spun for yarn, tap maple trees for maple syrup and candy, and recently added a brewery on the farm. The small batches of beer produced are made with locally sourced materials, garnering much acclaim to their craft: the flagship beer is appropriately named “Nye P.A.”
Nye Hill’s philosophy strictly prohibits the use of chimerical pesticides and herbicides, as well as synthetic fertilizers.
“The farm’s horses, sheep, llamas and other ruminants ensure the fertility of its fields,” Kline said. “As part of the National Organic Program, the farm fully embraces the call to protect natural resources and preserve native habitats.”
With that being said, the honey bee hives on the farm sit next to the blueberry fields and fruit trees. In addition, Nye Hill purposely creates and protects monarch butterflies throughout its grounds. In fact, Monarch Watch – the international conservation organization that monitors the species’ migration through North America – formally designated Nye Hill Farm an official monarch “way station”, or place that provides resources necessary for monarchs to produce successfully, ultimately sustaining their migration. Kline explained that Nye Hill now boasts the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture’s Seal of Quality for its maple syrup and candy, apples, apple cider and honey – a feat highly regarded by New Hampshire farmers across the state, and an acclaim in which they are very proud of.
Although these certifications and accolades are certainly important, Kline emphasized that contributing to the community of Roxbury is just as, if not more so. Not only are Nye Hill’s organic produce served in local restaurants in the area (The Stage Restaurant & Café, 21 Bar and Grill, Fireworks Keene and Country Life Vegetarian Restaurant), but they can also be found at local retailers, like the Monadnock Food Co-op. The resident potters also donate their handcrafted wares to the Kitchen’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, and the resident brewers regularly offer pint glasses in exchange for a donation to Keene’s Hundred Night Shelter.
Nye Hill also regularly supports the Keene Community Kitchen with fresh produce, and sets up a farm stand in Roxbury Center on Monday evenings throughout the summer, making fresh fruits and veggies accessible and affordable for those whom it might otherwise not be. Kline explained:
“What Nye Hill started a few years ago – a small folding table offering fresh produce outside the town hall – is now so much more. It’s folks stopping to say hello, catch up a bit and enjoy the atmosphere of a true meeting house. Conversation, comradery, and sometimes even commiseration … Nye Hill nestles peacefully in this small town, soft spoken but not still. And not shy.”
Farming is clearly a labor of love at Nye Hill Farm. Between their love for fresh produce, their strong ties with the rich history of their community, and their general love and appreciation for what the natural world has to offer, it’s a no-brainer to take the trek out to Roxbury to see what all of the fuss is about this summer.
As Kline aptly put it: “For the good of the land and for the good of the community. In any weather.”