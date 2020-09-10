Nutrition & You: A Healthy Relationship

Tiffany Calcutt didn’t always have her sights set on becoming a dietician.
Just a few years ago, she was in the midst of a successful marketing career, having worked for prominent brands such as Stonyfield Yogurt in Londonderry. But after having her second child, she realized that the work was no longer fulfilling for her.
Calcutt began to search for a new path, and as she considered the things that interested her, she kept coming back to nutrition, having always led an active lifestyle and enjoyed eating healthy.
After taking a nutrition course to test the waters, she decided to go back to school at Keene State College to earn a degree in nutrition sciences. And about four years ago, she opened Harvest Nutrition and Wellness in Peterborough, offering one-on-one nutrition counseling, group classes and corporate wellness programs.
“We’re in a world where there are so many conflicting pieces of advice and confusing sound bites in the media, and unrealistic stories on Instagram and everything that it can be difficult to suss out sound, balanced nutrition,” Calcutt said. “So that’s really what my approach is, is kind of how to make healthy eating easier and working toward a positive relationship with food.”
She said one of the main benefits of working with a dietician is the guidance is highly personalized. She works with children and adults who have a wide range of nutrition concerns, from those managing chronic health conditions such as diabetes or irritable bowel syndrome to athletes and picky eaters.
Each new client goes through a nutrition intake process so Calcutt can learn about their eating habits, lifestyle, health history and goals. She then develops an individualized plan to help them meet those goals, whether they hope to lose weight, address a vitamin deficiency or manage a health issue.
She noted that many insurance providers now cover nutrition counseling as a preventative service, making it a low-cost or no-cost option for many. And since the pandemic took hold in March, Calcutt has been offering virtual sessions via a secure telehealth platform to ensure that her services can continue.
In her work, Calcutt said her focus is not on restrictive diets or quick fixes that ultimately do more harm than good. Instead, she emphasizes helping her clients create a healthier relationship with food; with that approach, restriction is not on the menu.
“I think dieticians may conjure up the image for people of a finger wagging older woman in a white lab coat telling them not to eat a hamburger or something. The way that I hope I come across to people is very open, nonjudgmental and on that individual’s side,” she said. “My goal is to help that person meet his or her goal. It’s not to create the goal for them, it’s not to tell them that they should be a different weight. It’s to guide them toward the health goal that they’re looking for.”
Because each person has different dietary needs and concerns, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach that will work for everyone. But if Calcutt had to give a go-to tip, she’d point to Michael Pollan’s book “Food Rules.”
“He sums it up with, ‘eat real food, not too much, mostly plants,’” she said. “I think that’s great advice.”
For more information, visit harvestnutritionwellness.com or @tiffanyharvestnutrition on Instagram.