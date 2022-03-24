Now you’re cookin’ with gas!

Growing up in the 70s, my Mom had an electric cooktop and separate wall ov-en. They were stainless steel while the fridge was an avocado green and the dish-washer was a strange maroon color if memory serves me. I remember seeing gas stoves occasionally and they always seemed ancient and somewhat primitive. Kind of scary too since the ones I remember were always match-lit. You could hear the gas being released… a match was put down to the burner and poof! A little flash of flame erupted and quickly settled down to the ring of fire it was sup-posed to.
Every apartment I lived in had an old electric range in it. Probably the safest bet for rentals I’d guess. By the time I owned my first house, we lived on the north side of Keene where gas was piped in. We still had an electric stove but did heat an out of the way bedroom with a gas wall unit. It made me a bit nervous. Piped-in gas and an open flame. What could go wrong?
It wasn’t until my second home that our household finally embraced a gas stove. I’d wanted to give the massive kitchen an industrial feel and at the time there was a used restaurant equipment store on Route 12 in Westmoreland where I found the coolest stuff! I ran a series of old caged freezer lights around the perimeter of the room, all surface wired through a metal conduit. We fash-ioned a stainless steel restaurant prep counter on wheels as our kitchen island. The store also offered brand new commercial gas stoves. It was a big investment at the time but boy, did we all feel like we were right up there with Ina Garten or Julia Child with that huge 6-burner!
I’m not much of a cook but my partner sure is and our co-owner housemate certainly knew her way around a gas range. When partner, Joe, and I bought our next house in Dublin, it had an 80s electric cooktop and wall oven. Since there was no existing gas being used for the house we went the easy route and stuck with electric when we renovated the kitchen. It just wasn’t the same for Joe, though. He had learned to really appreciate the nuances of cooking with gas. Within two years, the cook top was replaced with a propane version, the dryer to gas and last year I even replaced our labor-intensive family room pellet stove with a nice Rinnai propane wall unit. We’ve now got three different gas tanks tucked away on the property. There’s even a little wall unit that heats our chicken house/greenhouse though I swear next year, those plants are coming inside and those chickens will have to live by a heat bulb with the price of fuel lately.
Which type of cook top do you prefer? My Mom was electric all the way. Joe definitely likes the gas. I think it gives him the essence of being a sauté chef in a restaurant. He also likes that when you shut a burner off, it’s off. Only the grates remain hot for a bit unlike an electric burner which cooks even further after you’ve shut it off. I guess you can be a bit more precise with a gas cooktop. How-ever, Joe’s run into one problem that irritates him. Even at its lowest setting, he can’t get a nice low simmer. It still maintains a rolling boil. I remember this prob-lem with our previous commercial range. Might it be inherent with gas units?
According to “Electric Range – 1892” at nationalmaglab.org, the origin of the stove for cooking dates way back to the Qin dynasty of China (221-207 B.C.) and was a completely enclosed wood burning apparatus made of clay. Benjamin Franklin invented the iron wood burning stove in the mid-1700s. A design flaw first had the smoke escaping through the bottom of the device which was later corrected to mitigate those nasty fumes by a pipe at the top of the unit. In 1826, an Englishman named James Sharp patented the first ever gas stove which was heralded for its ease of use, cleanliness and lesser space requirements.
Cooking devices continued to evolve and by the late 1800s, electric ranges started to appear. In 1896, William Hadaway received the first patent for an elec-tric range and it cemented the basic concept of the electric cooker… element burners on top with a broiler, oven and oven light below that is still the standard today. In line with Joe’s line of thinking, at the time, these new devices were de-rided for taking the art out of cooking, “sacrificing loving preparation for the sav-ing of a few minutes and dollars.” Can you just imagine what these critics would have thought of a microwave oven? They probably would have dropped their iron baking pan on the floor and just ruined their soufflé!