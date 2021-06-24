Nova Arts Summer Events

With the pandemic heading towards our rearview mirror and live and in-person events back on the table, Nova Arts has a fully-packed summer schedule in full swing at Brewbakers Cafe.
Entertainment for the months of June and July were announced last month, with music, art and comedy events to choose from.
“Our hope is that with enough diversity of programming, there will always be people that are clicking with a particular combination or lineup, or on the hunt for new sights and sounds,” said Eric Gagne, Nova Arts series curator. “Then, folks who come in for one show will see what’s coming up and might get turned onto something else.”
Gagne, a musician, is co-founder and director of The Thing in the Spring, a five-day music and art festival in downtown Peterborough that was on hiatus in 2020. He is also manager of Toadstool Sounds, an independent record shop in The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough.
After the pandemic led to Gagne cancelling 35 Nova Arts shows, he pivoted to offering a livestreamed series, which began in the fall of 2020 and went through early April.
Nova Arts began hosting in-person shows again every weekend starting with an album release party with local band, Modern Fools, in early May.
Next up, June 25, features Ciarán Nagle and Tara Novak. Nagle was the lead singer of Riverdance, with whom he toured for two years, after which he returned to his native Dublin, Ireland, to found the Three Irish Tenors.
Novak has toured extensively as a soloist with Riverdance, the Three Irish Tenors, and other groups and has performed on stage with Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Evanescence, Johnny Mathis, and others. They will be joined by Boston pianist, Scott Nicholas.
The July Variety Showcase at Nova Arts will be July 1. The monthly event features music and comedy.
“Folks write or get in touch, and I put them on my list, and then as openings emerge, I curate each showcase so that there is an interesting lineup every time,” said Gagne.
Romancero Latinoamericano, which plays some of Latin America’s most popular song styles, performs July 2. The duo is made up of New York-based Guatemalan violinist Sergio Reyes and Argentine pianist Emilio Teubal. Joining them is banjo player Amy McIntire, who is from West Virginia by way of Peterborough.
The following weekend, on July 8, is the next art pop up event with David Kontak, Concord-based instrument builder, musician, visual artist, and therapist. The event is free, once again thanks to a grant and partnership with Hundred Nights and the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
The following evening, July 9, will be an innovative evening featuring Jackman Radio Live, a politically-satirical current events and pop culture comedy special with New Hampshire comedians and podcast hosts, Eric and Mike Jackman.
Nova Arts’ first night of comedy will be July 16, featuring Toni Nagy, stand-up comic, writer, film-maker and sketch comedy creator; New England comedian, Ish Gupta; and Stoddard-based magician, Ben Pratt, who has performed all over New England including Gillette Stadium and Mohegan Sun Casino.
Comedy night is followed July 17 by Brattleboro-based folk artist, Low Lily, which earned two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. Low Lily is joined by William Lawrence, a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from New York. He has been a member of the folk-rock band The Felice Brothers since 2016 and has worked as a touring and recording member of several other bands.
Following another Irish Night with Randy Miller on July 22 is Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter, Chris Pureka on July 23. Pureka has garnered comparisons to Gillian Welch and Patty Griffin, has earned accolades from The New York Times, Paste Magazine and Billboard.com, and shared a stage with such artists as Dar Williams, The Lumineers, The Cowboy Junkies and Ani DiFranco.
Joining Pureka on the bill is Vermont-based acoustic trio, Moon Hollow, which performs original music in the styles of Americana, early jazz, alt-country and bluegrass.
The following evening, July 24, will feature Vermont-based 80’s new wave/dream pop artist, Dune Hunter. Finding inspiration in artists like The Cure, Drab Majesty, Cocteau Twins, and Kate Bush, Dune Hunter is the brainchild of vocalist and synth artist, Hannah Blair.
Joining Dune Hunter will be The Tines, formed as a recording project in late 2019 featuring members of Ports of Spain, Laundry Day, Quiet Giant, and Ryxno. Also performing that evening will be psychedelic guitarist/vocalist Steve Gunn.
William Tyler and Steve Gunn perform July 26—Tyler is a Nashville-born folk/pop-rock guitarist and Gunn is a New York-based singer-songwriter; and finishing July (on the 31st) is Gagne’s band, Footings, also featuring Elisabeth Fuchsia on viola, Jordan Holtz (Rick Rude) on bass and vocals, Candace Clement (Bunny’s a Swine, Psychic Energy) on guitar and vocals, and Mia Govoni (Gilliver) on drums. Joining them is the genre-bending artist Ruby, which crosses from mountain folk to grungy rock.
August at Nova Arts will feature performances by artists including Sarah Lee Guthrie, hip-hop group New Fame, Brandie Blaze, Senie Hunt, and others that will be announced this summer.
Gagne said donations are always very much appreciated, but what Nova Arts really needs is for people to show up.
“No matter how great what we’re doing is, it’s hard to keep it going without people coming to things and getting involved,” he said.
He invites audiences to submit ideas for future performances to eric.gagne@novaarts.org; visit the website (novaarts.org) and take a look around, buy some tickets, or come out to one of the many free monthly events that we have (Irish Night, Variety Showcase, Honkytonk Night, Art Pop Ups). A blues jam, bluegrass night, and some family-friendly events are also coming soon.
“This is the biggest challenge in focusing on new, different, and original music as a venue,” said Gagne. “People generally gravitate toward what they know or what they are comfortable with. Of course, there are folks who love finding new artists and unearthing one of the many undergrounds that we are connected with. We’re hoping people will see the value in discovery and how it contributes to and fosters an artistic and cultural community right here in Keene.”