Nova Arts Block: A Display of Arts, Music, Theater

Not much is set in stone while we are all staying away from public spaces, but as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted, Nova Arts Block will be ready to rock.
Located at 48 Emerald St. in Keene (in the building that houses Colony Antiques and Terra Nova Coffee Roasters), Nova Arts Block is a new creative and collaborative arts and business space. The concept came a year and a half ago from Jeff Murphy and his wife, Eliza, owners of Brewbakers Cafe on Main Street and Terra Nova Coffee Roasters.
The couple (Jeff is a musician who has played with several bands in the region) is passionate about music and had been hosting open mic sessions, artist exhibits and live performances by such artists as the Apple Hill Chamber Players in both of their businesses, working with the space they had. They shared a vision of expanding upon space to showcase the arts.
The perfect opportunity to realize that vision came along last year when the couple found out they would have to move Brewbakers from its original location to make room for an expansion project of their neighbor, The Colonial Theatre, which owns the building in which the cafe sits.
Construction began in January to convert the building’s first floor into a 71-seat cafe (standing capacity is 133 people), with a 15-by-15-foot stage at the front and a full kitchen and bar. A section for the retailers of the Emerald Street building: Colony Antiques, Keene on Vinyl Records and floral designer Billies + Tilli, as well as any future vendors.
Offering later hours, the new Brewbakers will have its traditional menu of coffee, espresso, baked goods and cafe fare, though the Murphys said they are still determining the details. That encompasses the first phase of the Murphys’ vision, slated for completion this spring.
At the forefront of the first phase is the Nova Stage, curated by Eric Gagne, musician, co-founder and director of The Thing in the Spring, a five-day music and art festival in downtown Peterborough, and manager of Toadstool Sounds, an independent record shop in The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough.
He has scheduled live shows for the Nova Stage in June, but with the pandemic still dictating the timing when live entertainment will resume nationwide, he is hesitant to promote the dates.
In the meantime, Gagne has kicked things off with a series of “listening parties” every Saturday at 7 p.m. Next up is the Creedence Clearwater Revival album, “Cosmo’s Factory” – perfect while we are all staying home.
“It’s tuning our collective consciousness,” Gagne said. “We’re all connected in a variety of ways.”
However listeners want to listen – on vinyl or electronically – he invites them to do so, whether as a “transcendent real-world experience that will connect people,” he said, or by just throwing it on and making dinner – “no obligations, no reporting.”
As for the Nova Stage, when it is officially up and running, Gagne, who books entertainment and is a member of Nova Arts’ advisory board, envisions it to be a place for either listening or a fun dance party. A rotating open stage night is also on the schedule with different hosts and genres – music theater, poetry and comedy are among them.
“We want to make everyone who comes in see themselves there, whether on the stage or in the diversity of programming,” Gagne said. “We also want people to trust our curating so that maybe you’ll come see a band you haven’t heard because you really liked another band that we booked that you saw [perform]. We’re hoping to give people what they want while opening them up [to different performers].”
The open stage idea aligns with the over-arching mission of Nova Arts, which is written on its new website (novaarts.org) – a “supportive resource and incubation platform for individuals, groups and businesses who share the belief that art, ideas, creativity and community can be wide-reaching forces for good.” The initiative will be built upon always with an eye toward accessibility for all.
The idea of the arts “block” comes from the spirit of collaboration.
“We’re calling it the Nova Arts initiative,” Eliza Murphy said. “It’s an organically-emergent project. The ‘block’ is the physical spot we’re creating through different projects, different people we’ve been talking to and sharing the space with. We’ve been thinking about the region, its different elements and community groups and what they bring to the table. It’s about what we can do collectively and individually.”
The second phase of the project is the building’s currently unused second floor, which will incorporate artists’ studios, workshop spaces and galleries. Also on the list of possibilities for the arts initiative are nonprofit partnerships and arts education.
“A lot of nonprofits are without physical space,” Jeff Murphy said.
Connecting with Keene State College students is another goal. Sharon Fantl, a Nova Arts advisory board member, is assistant director at the Redfern Arts Center and has been working on ways for the arts initiative to bridge students to the community and the community to the college. That could mean hosting visiting artist and student shows or offering work-study or internship opportunities for students.
Other Nova Arts collaborations in discussion are with the Monadnock International Film Festival and Keene Music Festival, as well as key players of the proposed arts corridor project on nearby Gilbo Avenue.
What is the most crucial at this early stage to this initiative is community support. Advisory board members have solicited and received feedback via survey cards left at Brewbakers and Terra Nova.
With help from Arts Alive!, Nova Arts is planning to launch a capital campaign.
“We’ve done the groundwork and architectural design,” Jeff Murphy said. “We now need funding support to create that physical reality. It’s a responsive, co-created community arts space that will build up over time.”
Anyone interested in any range of involvement in the Nova Arts initiative may contact Eliza Murphy at eliza@novaarts.org. Those looking to book the Nova Stage or learn more about upcoming events should contact Eric Gagne at eric.gagne@novaarts.org.
For more information, visit novaarts.org.