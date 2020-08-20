Probably about seven years ago, I created a little orchard out in one of my newly cleared small fields. I planted apple, cherry, peach, pear and I’m pretty sure a plum tree, though I have my doubts. Of course, I had this idyllic orchard setting in my mind. I always think of soft, swaying grasses underneath fruit trees. We could lay out a picnic blanket in the shade under them. And then there would be the harvest.
Well, fast forward to today and the only thing we’ve managed to reap from our little fruit arboretum is a couple of tiny Montmorency cherries that partner, Joe, managed to snag just once before the birds ate them. They’re a tiny, sour cherry that apparently is used in pies. And while there is grass, there’s more of those vining, prickly ground strawberries than blades of swaying softness.
I started with eight fruit trees in all and now I’m down to four. I had some rodent damage. I wrapped the trunks soon after but to no avail on a couple. Once the bark of any tree is stripped around more than 50 percent of its circumference, it’s usually a goner. Surprise, surprise, though… I’ve got my first apples! They’re green — I have no idea what variety — and they’re about the size of a plum right now. I’m not sure if they’ll get bigger or not. It’s been such a dry summer.
Interestingly, there’s no sign the fruit have been infested with worms despite webs of tent caterpillars all over it. They seem to be all done with their larval cycle, so maybe I’ll get lucky. According to Wiki, there are six species of the tent caterpillar here in the U.S., part of the Malacosoma genus in the Lasiocampidae family (just in case you wanted to write that down). They are a moth caterpillar (larva) and the eggs from which they emerge are actually laid by the female moth in the late summer prior. In the spring, they hatch and go about building their silken tent. It’s a multi-chambered thing that they move about from one chamber to the other to control their body temperatures. Their bodies need to be above 59 °F for them to be able to digest food. They actually leave the tent and even leave the tree to hunt for food, leaving a pheromone trail to find their way back home and to lead others to their food source if found. And, the apples are safe. All they want is the leaves! Kind of sadly, though, after the caterpillar eventually morphs into a moth, the female finds a mate, lays her eggs and then typically dies right after. The female’s entire adult life is usually less than 24 hours!
As a footnote to that little tragic tale, tent caterpillars do defoliate trees but the tree usually survives just fine. It’s only when there’s an extreme two- to four-year outbreak the same tree is forced to host over and over that it will kill the tree. Good to know!
A pear tree and what I think is a plum are the other two remaining in the orchard and they haven’t produced a thing yet. Lots of fruit trees need cross-pollination and I thought I was careful to only get self-pollinating saplings seven years ago. But who knows. Fruit farming is a whole other art unto itself. I may think I’m a decent landscape gardener, but growing fruit is a bit outside my wheelhouse.
I’ve also got a patch of blueberry bushes that are about four years old now; I lost a couple, so I’ve got four remaining. We actually got a handful of berries this year and that was satisfying. Joe popped them right in his mouth and I tried just one. They tasted fine except I remember a story a friend told me… He and his wife picked a bunch of blueberries at his father’s house. While his wife disappeared into the house, happily munching on the berries all the way, my friend split one of the fat berries open. Someone had given him the heads up to do this on berries that hadn’t been sprayed for pests. Sure enough, he immediately saw a blueberry maggot inside. Blech! Blueberry maggots are a common problem with untreated bushes. Rhagoletis mendax is a type of fruit-fly larva, according to Wiki, and I saw no indication that ingesting them was harmful.
True fruit producers and any of the pick-your-own farms in our region are practiced professionals and you can bet they protect their crops so that their fruit is about as perfect as can be. I’m doubtful I’ll start educating myself on the organic pesticide spraying of fruit because I can only add so many more gardening responsibilities to my list. I’m keeping an eye on those apples and, if I do get the chance to sample one, I think I’ll cut it open first. According to that same article, the blueberry maggot is closely related to the apple maggot. The apple maggots just produce bigger flies. Nice!