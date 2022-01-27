BRATTLEBORO—Traditional music can only be fully appreciated in-person. While the annual Northern Roots Festival isn’t yet ready to pack rooms and pubs once again, its 15th year will be marked by dipping a toe back into the live concert waters.
The festival returns this weekend with two live concerts Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29, at the Brattleboro Music Center.
Last year’s event (considered a successful one) was fully virtual, with workshops, a Saturday concert and jam sessions that are hallmarks of the event—all offered online. The flexibility allowed coordinators to invite musicians from farther afield to participate.
“At every stage of the pandemic we are reassessing and pivoting again,” said coordinator Keith Murphy, who will perform during Saturday’s concert. Murphy, a singer and guitarist who plays traditional songs of the Maritimes in English and French, is on the faculty of the BMC and is founder and artistic director of the festival. His wife and performance partner (and former festival coordinator and BMC teacher), fiddle player Becky Tracy, will also play Saturday.
While there will be some online offerings this year via the website, the focus will be the live performances.
The Friday night concert features festival first-timer, Boston-based Scottish fiddle champion, Hanneke Cassel.
“We’ve been trying to get her for years,” said Murphy.
Yann Falquet, a very active and creative acoustic guitar player on the Québécois music scene, is on the Friday roster along with bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Dan Houghton and Scottish folk harpist Rachel Clemente. Rounding out the lineup that evening will be accordionist Rachel Bell and pianist Karen Axelrod, who celebrate Celtic, English, Québecois and French traditions; and Arthur Davis and Emma Schneider, whom Murphy describes as part of the next generation of traditional song.
Along with Falquet, Murphy and Tracy, the Saturday evening concert lineup includes Emerald Rae, who specializes in Welsh music, playing crwth, an ancient Welsh Celtic instrument similar to a violin. She’ll perform traditional European music alongside Dan Frank, who plays French hurdy-gurdy. Murphy described the instrument as a “fat fiddle you lay on your lap with a crank on the bottom that rotates and the strings vibrate as a result. Your left hand is pushing the keys.”
Benedict Koehler and Hilari Farrington, who play Irish pipes and accordion, performed at the very first Northern Roots festival. They will perform Saturday.
“They are real pillars of the Irish scene up there,” said Murphy of their hometown of Montpelier. “They are so deep in the tradition. I’m very excited they are coming back after all these years.”
Rhode Island-based Ben Gagliardi and Armand Aromin of The Vox Hunters, will return to the festival with a Saturday night performance.
“They are fantastic singers as well as instrumentalists,” said Murphy of fiddle player Aromin and concertina player Gagliardi.
The duo will lead an Irish jam session with Koehler and Farrington Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 30 at noon, there will be a French Canadian jam with Falquet, Murphy and fiddle player Eric Boodman. There will also be two of the traditional festival jam sessions. All jam sessions will be streamed live from the BMC.
“It’s a more expanded feel for people online,” said Murphy.
The majority of concert performers are locally based.
“It’s amazing to have this deep bench of high-level local musicians,” said Murphy. “Walking a line this year of producing the event under somewhat adverse conditions, the fact we have all these great players more than ever before is amazing. We have such a community of local players, the thought of getting to have any semblance of any live event to celebrate that community is too hard to pass up.”
The Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival live concerts are this Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Brattleboro Music Center. Tickets are $20 adult, $10 youth (14 and under). There is a discount to attend both shows. Tickets can be purchased at https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ or by calling 802-257-4523. Seating is limited and safety protocols require proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. For more information about streaming jam sessions, visit Brattleboro Music Center on Facebook.