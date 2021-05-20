Non-Toxic Tick Control

We think of those blood-sucking, parasitic arachnids we call ticks as being creatures of the deep woods, but chances are just as good they’re lurking right there in the yard. The answer to the problem of tick control doesn’t have to be a toxic insecticide. There are animals that will do the job for you. Websites like www.buglord.com list some of the animals that prey on ticks.
Chickens, for instance, are very effective insectivores. Having free range chickens loose in the yard will definitely keep the insect population down. The side benefit is the owner saves money on poultry feed and gets fresh eggs as a bonus. The drawback is that the chickens are exposed to predation. Another consideration is that hens will try to hide their eggs, and once one of the birds has a hidden clutch of eggs it may “go broody” and stop laying. The flip side of that coin is if you also have a rooster you may get a new generation of layers from that broody hen.
A good alternative to chickens is guinea fowl. These birds are also effective insectivores and will provide both meat and eggs. They do less damage than chickens because they don’t scratch up the ground as they feed. They also make good “watch” animals that will raise a ruckus at perceived intrusions. The disadvantage is that they are loud and like to roam.
Some wild creatures are also good at tick control. In addition to the small songbirds that feed on ground level insects those big wild turkeys are voracious bug eaters with very sharp eyesight when it comes to finding small insects hiding in tall grass.
Opossums have a great reputation as tick eaters. These nocturnal animals collect ticks in their travels and later, as they groom, consume any ticks that have latched on. Those squirrels and chipmunks that raid your birdfeeders also do this.
Tall grass is a great tick environment. When you mow the lawn try to avoid running over the toads. They eat their fair share of bugs, including ticks.
One of the problems with trying to control ticks with insecticides is that the toxins are indiscriminate, killing all bugs, even those that are beneficial. Some of the bugs that prey on other bugs, including ticks, are the praying mantis and wolf spiders. Wolf spiders are those that hunt instead of building webs to trap prey,
There are also some animals you don’t want in the yard because they will bring ticks. These tick carriers include mice and deer, which are carriers of the black-legged tick renowned for spreading diseases like Lyme and anaplasmosis. Conventional traps will control mice, but deer can be difficult to discourage, especially if you grow things they like to eat. The trick to keeping deer away is landscaping. Avoid plants deer like to eat and plant those that repel the animals. Hosta is a plant deer love to eat, for instance. Bleeding hearts, bee balm and peonies are plants deer won’t eat. A list of deer resistant flowers, plants and shrubs can be found at www.florgeous.com.
Plants that have a strong smell are those that actually repel deer to some degree. They include rosemary, wormwood, garlic, lavender, mint, lemon grass, geranium, marigold and chrysanthemum. A list of plants that repel deer can be found on-line at www.verminkill.com.