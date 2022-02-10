“All right! Go ahead! Go on! See if I care! But I think it’s a dirty trick to bring me all the way to New York just to make a widow of me”.
“You wouldn’t be a widow long”.
“You bet I wouldn’t.”
“Not with all your money.”
Valentine’s Day grants us the opportunity to woo our partners with candy, extravagant gifts and, for some of you, a heart-pouring proposal that will go viral on TikTok the next day, but what good is all of that if you can’t make them laugh. In honor of the holiday that annoys single people and stresses couples, I thought it would be fun to pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s greatest screen couples: Nick and Nora Charles of the “Thin Man” movies - played ever so beautifully by the effortlessly charming William Powell and Myrna Loy.
Powell was typecast in villain roles throughout the silent era until the talkies introduced audiences to the potential of the smooth demeanor in his voice, while Loy had altered between unfortunate yellowface posing as “exotic,” and roles where she was “the loving wife waiting at home.” Together they made movie history with 1934’s “Manhattan Melodrama, not only for its involvement in the imminent capture and death of John Dillinger, but it was also the first out of fourteen features they would star in together - six of them being “Thin Man” mysteries. Director W.S. Van Dyke II, notoriously known as “One-Take Woody,” had seen their indelible chemistry throughout the “Melodrama” shoot, and promptly cast them in the roles that solidified them as a glamorous couple of the screen.
Their chemistry was so powerful, in fact, that audiences wanted to believe Powell and Loy were a genuine romantic pairing. While shooting “After the Thin Man,” a hotel in San Francisco had booked them a room together as “Mr. and Mrs. Powell.” A potentially awkward situation was saved by Powell’s wife at the time - Jean Harlow, who instead took the room with Loy, while Powell stayed in a lesser room downstairs by himself.
Similar to another delightful screen couple of mine (Morticia and Gomez Addams), Nick and Nora are undeniably infatuated with each other. There is rarely a moment where you can’t feel the admiration and respect they have for one another. Despite the heteronormative understanding of their roles as the detective husband and his wife, the Charles’s were nothing, if not equal partners in everything they did. The couple that sleuths together, stays together. The “Thin Man” title refers not to Nick, but to the description of the first film’s murder victim. But the name stuck to the boozing sleuth, so it was kept for the title of each of its five sequels (“After the Thin Man” (1936) / “Another Thin Man” (1939) / “Shadow of the Thin Man” (1941) / “The Thin Man Goes Home” (1945) / “Song of the Thin Man” (1947)).
Nick and Nora set a great example in terms of spousal humor. They’re an exception to the punchline that a startling number of screen couples - especially sitcoms - would fall into, which largely came down to “domestic abuse, eh?” Ralph Kramden was ready to sucker punch Alice at a moment’s notice, while Nick would merely stick his tongue out or humor her annoyance. He wouldn’t dare touch her. The rare exception is the first “Thin Man” where Nick knocks out Nora in order to save her from a stray bullet meant for him.
The “Thin Man” mysteries are romantic comedies that feature a murder that needs to be solved, much to Nick’s reluctance. A racing jockey, a wealthy socialite, an unfaithful husband, if someone in the vicinity of Nick has been murdered, he’s almost certainly brought on to investigate. But the murder mystery aspect is nowhere near as important as following this couple throughout their day-to-day mishaps. It just so happens that both of their love languages are their sense of humor.
One bit that stands out in particular is how they spend Christmas Day. Nora idly sits in her chair Nick quietly plays with his blow dart gun at the balloons hanging off of their Christmas tree. She has this eternal look on her face that knows this is going to go bad, but she feels no need to put a stop to it. Nick’s gotta learn the lesson he knows is coming, and that lesson is missing the last balloon, which shatters the glass right behind it. Moments like these really encapsulate the charm of their relationship. If Nick was six martinis deep, Nora would sit across from him and get on his level, without even blinking.
The “Thin Man” features were largely upheld by the two central performances, but they’re still a great source for strange side characters. Nick was so good of a detective that the people he’s “sent up the river,” now released from prison, would be so delighted to see him. There’s never a frown when Nick Charles is in town. These former crooks would include names like “Meatballs” and “Creeps.”
In the series’ third installment, “Another Thin Man,” Shemp Howard is featured in an uncredited role as a mobster who’s been invited to a baby party at the Charles’s apartment, along with every other gangster in town. And this is all before Nick’s big ‘killer revealed’ monologue that often capped every “Thin Man” movie. And to say nothing of “After the Thin Man,” which features James Stewart in one of his earliest roles, one that demonstrated the dramatic range found throughout his illustrious career in Hollywood.
All of this to say that it can’t be underestimated how important Nick and Nora Charles are to the lexicon of movie romances. I’m a hopeless romantic who believes in sharing good spirits with my partner. The wavelength they’re on could never be broken by the little things, only heightened. Glances toward one another are how they express their love, followed by a crack made at the other’s expense. Nothing but smiles remain in the wake of their jokes. It’s only inevitable that the “Thin Man” series will be rebooted along with everything else, but in all sincerity, I wish the producers good luck on finding the right casting. Replacing Powell and Loy is a Herculean feat I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.
What are some of your favorite films from William Powell and Myrna Loy? Shoot me an email at moviemoxie1@gmail.com and be sure to let me know! Wishing every couple a happy Valentine’s Day. And for the single folk, show some love to yourself! You deserve it. Stay safe, everyone.