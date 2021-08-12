Recently, I had a meeting with a School Nurse Manager to better understand low participation rates in school breakfast. I wasn’t prepared for what she told me. She said that just in her middle school she saw 25 hunger-related nurse visits per day. It is a large school district and she confirmed this is happening in all of the schools. She also thought that those children most likely had not eaten dinner the night before. Hunger is often invisible, except to those teachers and nurses who spend money out of their own pockets to feed hungry children. Parents are doing all they can do but often have to choose between paying for rent or paying for food. In NH 1 in 6 households experience food insecurity and 3 out of 4 of those households have children.
What’s even more troubling is that food is available at school to children every day. The school food service director was also on the call and could not believe how many children were being missed by their program. The food service director and the school nurse made a plan to start having meals delivered to the nurse’s office to feed children who came to her with hunger issues. Supported by NH Hunger Solutions, the school district is planning to offer breakfast in the classroom via Grab N Go carts that will be stationed at school entrances in hopes that all children will take a meal and reduce the number of children who are coming to school hungry. This program is proven to be effective and when it has been implemented in other schools there has been a 20% increase in school breakfast participation.
There is much work to do in New Hampshire to improve school meal participation, especially breakfast. For so many reasons kids miss that first opportunity in the morning to access a free meal. They may be running late, they may have been playing outside before the bell, or they may not even know that breakfast is available.
In NH only about 40% of children who are eligible for free school breakfast eat a school breakfast. NH Hunger Solutions is dedicated to making sure children and families can access the resources available to help them. We are working with schools and their staff to implement better breakfast delivery models like breakfast available after the bell, because children shouldn’t go hungry just because of inconvenient breakfast times.
It is also important for students, families, and community members to know that school meals and summer meals are free for all children in most school districts this year, regardless of families incomes. Sometimes people feel like they are taking from someone else if they participate, but with school meals it’s the exact opposite. Everytime a child participates in the free school or summer meal program the school is reimbursed by the USDA for that meal. Those reimbursements help to fund and improve the school meal programs for kids who have a higher need. Those increased funds can help school food service programs afford to participate in Farm to School purchases and bring in other high quality nutritious and culturally appropriate foods.
This year we have an important opportunity to feed as many children as possible while school meals are free. There is lots of evidence to show that when kids eat breakfast at school they do better in school, and in life. NH Hunger Solutions is working with school districts because we know that when school meal participation goes up hunger goes down, absenteeism goes down health and behavior improve, and grades go up! This is a win for everyone! Children don’t have to wait to start participating, they can get free summer meals at sites around the Monadnock Region. Those sites can be found on our website nhhungersolutions.org/summer.
Jessica Gorhan, MPH, Deputy Director, NH Hunger Solutions