NEYT Tackles Bullying in Latest Production

A significant recurring issue that spans history is bullying, in its many forms. Whether we’re talking about a child taunting a classmate or a dictator gaining control over an entire civilization, the bully is recognized by everyone. The upcoming production at New England Youth Theater shines a light on this theme, as timely now as it was in 1938.
The winter play, “The Hundred Dresses,” kicks off the youth theater’s 2020 season, with six performances by the Junior Company (actors ages 9 to 12) from March 6-14 at the company’s Flat Street, Brattleboro, location.
The story follows young Wanda Petronski, a Polish immigrant attending a school in Connecticut. She is ridiculed by her classmates for wearing the same faded blue dress to school every day – although she claims she has 100 dresses at home. When the bullying doesn’t stop, the children arrive one day to see that Wanda’s once-occupied seat is empty. That leaves Maddie, a bystander on the playground, questioning if saying nothing to a bully is as bad as being the bully herself.
The play is based on the Newbery Award-winning 1944 book by Eleanor Estes and adapted by Mary Hall Surface.
“Eleanor was a children’s librarian,” said Rebecca Waxman, the play’s director at New England Youth Theater. “She was sick with tuberculosis and was writing stories from her childhood. She was the girl who watched while her classmates made fun of an immigrant student.”
In working with these young actors, Waxman said she’s heard each of them say they have been both Wanda and Peggy in their real lives.
“They recognize they can be both,” she said. “One person can be both bullied and the bully.”
While written 80 years ago, Waxman believes Estes’ story is still relevant.
“The older kids [in the company] recognize xenophobia and nationalism and feel it’s valuable to tell the story, and they’re doing something to be part of it,” she said, adding that the time period when the play is set was clearly no accident. “It’s set during the rise of fascism and displacement of Jews.”
On the opposite side of bullying is inclusiveness, a model the 21-year-old theater company has followed since the beginning. Founder Stephen Stearns imagined a theater community “of, by and for” young people that could be a haven where the freedom of expression and freedom from fear could teach us to become and express our best selves. The company grew from 30 young actors to more than 500 students and more than 50 theater mentor/professionals engaged in all aspects of theater-making.
“The lifeblood of New England Youth Theater is teaching kids to be themselves and a part of their community,” Waxman said. “The first order of business is always to build an ensemble so we feel safe with each other.”
Company actors perform mainstage productions throughout the year, as well as attend classes, workshops and seasonal programs and receive professional mentorship. Junior Company actors learn foundational theater skills through improv, games and exercises. Actors are encouraged to bring their ideas to the material and work behind the scenes as well.
Complex themes of marginalized populations (by race, religion, culture, gender or sexuality) are often at the center of the company’s mainstage productions – historic immigration issues were at the forefront of the youth theater’s holiday 2018 production, “Rags,” for example.
The spare staging of the show is true to the author’s voice, Waxman said.
“Being seen without saying anything can be so naked,” she said. “I find that really powerful on stage.”
At the same time, there are 16 scene changes.
“We had to create a world that was very evocative of New England in the Great Depression that could be altered almost instantly,” Waxman said. “There are no bells and whistles, no fancy tricks. We wanted to be organic and simple, like the story.”
What is important here is costuming, an important part of the story.
“It shows the various classes of people, the haves and have-nots,” Waxman said. “It has to be illustrated by the clothing.”
Waxman thinks young people will recognize themselves in Maddie’s struggle of how to stand up and be a good person in a world that feels scary, both for the characters in the story and for the actors playing the characters.
“They are standing up in a room full of strangers – it’s terrifying,” Waxman said. “Yet they know they won’t be alone. In fact, it will bring them closer. It’s a profound experience for kids in any show with us.”
New England Youth Theatre’s Junior Company will perform “The Hundred Dresses,” opening this Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. and running over two weekends with subsequent performances March 7, 13 and 14, all at 7 p.m. Matinee performances are March 7 and 14, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the theater at 100 Flat St., Brattleboro. Tickets range from $10 to $13. To order tickets and for more information about New England Youth Theater’s 2020 season, visit www.neyt.org.