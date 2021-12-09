NEYT Beauty and the Beast

It’s a tale as old as time—and it’s finally time to bring “Beauty and the Beast” to the New England Youth Theatre stage to ring in the holiday season.
It marks the first holiday production for the theater since the pandemic began, originally scheduled for December of 2020 (it will mark the end of the theater’s 2021 season). It’s also the first time the company has performed the musical in its entirety.
“The actors had their hearts set on it,” said Hallie Flower, NEYT’s executive director.
The treatment of the musical is the familiar Disney one, the story of a young prince who, as punishment for his arrogance, is transformed into a monster and his servants into household objects. To break the curse, the Beast must learn to love and earn love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose; if not, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
“It’s the first of the Disney properties they decided to translate to the Broadway stage,” said Flower. “It holds a special place in musical theater history.”
Using the source material, Flower went on, the play also moves cinematically.
“There are servants becoming objects,” she said. “The characters—Cogsworth, Lumiere, Potts—get more object-like as the play progresses so there are several shifts of costumes.”
High-tech hydraulics create special effects on-stage. When Belle is walking through the castle, for instance, the castle is moving.
The score is the same as the one in the film, with some additional songs that were cut from the Disney version.
The cast, at 23 students, is pared down from the normal 100 who would normally be involved in the holiday musical due to safe social distancing.
Along with the number of in-person programs that returned to the stage after a long hiatus, the theater moved back indoors this fall, welcoming students back to the theater with classes and workshops for students aged 6 to 19.
This season’s offerings have explored all aspects of theater-making, with many different options to choose from in costuming, acting, set design, improv, sound and lighting design, and prop design and creation.
The theater had been in constant production for 21 years straight until it went dark in the spring of 2020. They moved online to continue offering certain programs such as radio drama playwriting festivals on YouTube and Facebook and once weather allowed, put up a tent for outdoor productions (including a musical theater cabaret) on the lawn as well as conducted rehearsals and workshops outside. The theater’s student pit band, in collaboration with the Brattleboro Music Center, returned this season as well.
The company has 500 students and more than 50 theater mentors/professionals engaged in all aspects of theater making in its Flat Street facility. The types of theater young people can participate in at New England Youth Theatre include original, popular and holiday musicals, serious dramas, children’s book adaptations, and summer Shakespeare.
The theater’s professional apprentice program, a grant-funded program founded a few years ago, is designed to connect students with the region’s theater and theater-related professionals through personalized advanced instruction.
The full apprenticeship program will return in the spring, but this fall it was spread out over three and a half months. In a regular season, there are normally more than 50 visiting artists working with students, but that number was also reduced this season.
While it has been a pared-down season because of continued restrictions, Flower added each program continues to offer students more familiarity with the audience and performance experience, whether by getting them onstage or working with indoor lighting and sound systems and doing design and production.
“We wanted something juicy to rebuild the technical and design apprentice program,” Flower said of “Beauty and the Beast.” “(The holiday musical) is such a part of these kids’ rhythm of their year. They are so glad to have it back and are so excited to show it to audiences.”
New England Youth Theater will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Thursdays, December 9 and 16, Fridays, December 10 and 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, December 11 and 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays, December 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11-$15 and can be ordered at www.neyt.org. Visit the website for a full list COVID-19 protocols for attending performances.