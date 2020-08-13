When Dayton Duncan started writing for The Keene Sentinel in 1973, Ernie Hebert taught him the ins and outs of news reporting.
“The difference between most writing and newspaper writing is this…” Hebert said, “…a newspaper story is a murder mystery that begins with the sentence, ‘the butler did it.’”
This advice helped send Duncan on his path, as he went on to a great career that included being a columnist, press secretary for a governor and two presidential candidates, a writer of documentary films, and even winning an Emmy Award.
Hebert was a writer and editor at The Sentinel from 1972 to 1981. He went on to publish a considerable number of books, many of them novels set in a fictional New Hampshire town called Darby, which feels a lot like a town in Cheshire County. He taught writing as a professor of English at Dartmouth College for 25 years. One of the sources for his first novel, “The Dogs of March,” was a story he wrote for The Sentinel about dogs chasing deer in the woods of New Hampshire. A Fish and Game officer told him the details about how dogs run down the deer and what it meant to the state.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County brought Duncan and Ernie Hebert together with three of their former colleagues from Sentinel — Jim Rousmaniere, Thomas Hanna and Paul Miller — for a virtual documentary event in June: News from the Past. The event had originally been planned as an in-person program for the Historical Society’s most generous donors, but when the pandemic hit, it was re-envisioned as a Zoom webinar. (A video recording of the Zoom broadcast is now available online at vimeo.com/442062359.
Rousmaniere was a reporter at The Sentinel from 1970 until 1972, returning later (from 1981 to 2003) to take the role of editor and president after a stint at The Baltimore Sun. He wrote and published a book in 2019 — “Water Connections: What Fresh Water Means to Us, What We Mean to Water.” In News from the Past, he details The Sentinel’s insistence that government be conducted in the open, and he illustrates that point with a story about how the newspaper went to court to demand the school board hold open meetings. In another story, he recounts how he pulled a story at the last minute to spare a family unnecessary pain.
A reporter at The Sentinel from 1972 to 1975, Hanna went on to write for the Virginian-Pilot for two years. He had the opportunity to go to The Washington Post, but he and his wife, Elke, decided instead to return to New Hampshire. Hanna has been an attorney for 40 years. In News from the Past, he remembers how he risked going to jail for protecting a confidential source; he brought his toothbrush with him to the trial just in case. Hanna also tells a remarkable story about how he was slugged while covering a town meeting.
Miller was at The Sentinel from 1983 until 2019, when he retired as executive editor of The Sentinel to become the development and community impact director of the Keene Family YMCA. In News from the Past, he remembers covering the flood of 2005; for two weeks, he and fellow reporters worked on adrenaline around the clock. Miller shares fond memories of covering the New Hampshire primaries as well, and provides interesting insights into such larger-than-life politicians as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John McCain.
News stories in the 1970s were written using IBM Selectric typewriters, which Hebert describes in addition to some other behind-the-scenes aspects of putting out a newspaper in those days. Macs and PCs were unheard of. He notes that in addition to the typewriters, each reporter had a pot of glue and a small brush on his desk.
“In the world of computers, you can cut out a piece of text and you paste it somewhere else,” according to Hebert. “That’s figurative speech. We did it literally. You would write a news story, and then if you wanted to do something with it, you would cut out pieces, put them on some newspaper and paste it on.”
Duncan during the event makes sure to mention Pat Haley, who could not attend the program.
“What a force in the newsroom she was,” he says, “to transform the women’s page from notices about tea parties and things like that into a very vibrant part of the paper… the Living pages. It was an extraordinary achievement in the 70s. Not many newspapers were doing that.”
One thing becomes obvious during the News from the Past event about news writers: they know how to tell good stories. Duncan proves this talking about his quest to find Mary Shiminski. Some graffiti had been written on a railroad trestle bridge that said, “Mary Shiminski, I love you.” Duncan was determined to find out who she was. During the recent event, he tells a great deal about how curiosity, resourcefulness, perseverance and good luck can contribute to good news writing.
A question-and-answer portion of News from the Past explores a number of provocative topics. Among them: Why did some of the journalists leave the field? What do they think news will be like 100 years from now? Now that many people get their news online, does print journalism really matter now? Will today’s digital news be preserved as well as old newspapers or old photos were? Are there people like them at The Sentinel now? Are they still avid newspaper readers, and which is their go-to?
“You guys [former Sentinel writers] are all becoming part of history,” says Historical Society Director Alan F. Rumrill, at the conclusion of News from the Past, noting the importance of news and the impact of local reporters, the free press and democracy.
News from the Past also features a couple of bonus stories that did not appear in the original webinar, including Hanna covering a World Series game in 1975 — game 6 at Fenway Park (spoiler alert, Carlton Fisk hits a home run). And Duncan describes his trip up and down Mount Monadnock for a sunrise photo op.
