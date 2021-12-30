New Year, Less Clutter

We all have one. Or maybe, like me, you even have two or three scattered about your home. No, I’m not talking about your piles of clean laundry – although those need some attention, too – I’m talking about that place where random, but totally (maybe) necessary, household objects go to die: the junk drawer.
The ever-popular household junk drawer can hold everything from scissors and tape measures, to cellphone chargers and batteries, to nails, thumbtacks, and screws. It’s quite literally a catch-all, and quite often a disaster. As more items are casually thrown into the junk drawer because they have no other home, it becomes a hodge-podge clutter-cluster.
Now, the first step to organizing that horrific, dreaded junk drawer is definitely the most important: Purge! Throw away (recycle whenever possible) the old takeout menus and the miscellaneous paperwork. Get rid of those bent nails and dried-up super glue. Donate any old cellphones to a charity that collects them.
Just getting rid of the actual junk will free up a large amount of space, so give it all a good once-over. Is it really worth holding onto? Does it still have its original usefulness? And truthfully, how many bread-bag tags or twist ties does one person need to keep? Can any of the items be moved to a better location?
When you’ve done that due diligence, get down to the nitty-gritty by sorting items of similar size together in piles, or groups according to similar function, such as batteries. Another way to organize a junk drawer is by frequency of use, such as placing scissors in the front and random old replacement parts that you may never need towards the back.
If you’re feeling particularly Martha Stewart-ish, consider lining your empty clean junk drawer with a pretty contact paper or wallpaper to freshen it up. This can also help with the mental reset that your new and improved junk drawer is something to keep looking as clean and stylish as the rest of your home.
Another tip is to line your junk drawer with an inexpensive piece of rug gripper to stop storage trays from slipping around when the drawer is opened and closed. This will prevent small items from spilling out of their designated compartments.
When you’re ready to start putting everything back, it’s time to add the organizational assistance tools. These may be things you already have on-hand that can be repurposed, or they can be affordably purchased at your local dollar or discount store.
Solutions for Larger Items:
• A cardboard bottle divider from a liquor or wine case can easily be cut down to create equal-sized compartments in a drawer for larger items like chargers or lightbulbs. And they’re free!
• Cutlery trays can be used for organizing long-ish items such as scissors, screwdrivers, and pens, pencils, or permanent markers.
• Store extension cords without tangling by winding them up and sliding them into a paper-towel tube. Likewise, use toilet-paper tubes for charger cords.
• Hit your recycling bin. Are there any cardboard boxes, plastic food containers, or glass jars that could be repurposed into junk drawer storage? There are tutorials online for creating cereal box organizers.
• For manuals and other necessary paperwork, group together into resealable freezer bags.
Solutions for Smaller Items
• Try ice-cube trays for tiny objects like tacks, small nails, or screws.
• Sort tiny items into pill bottles and label them to store together in a portable place. Need a screw for the upstairs bathroom, but not sure which size? Just grab the “screw bottle” and bring it with you for easy comparison. Altoids tins also work, as do small spice containers or baby food jars.
• Another free, upcycled storage solution for small items is an egg carton with the top removed. Or leave the top on and fold down flat for larger items.
• Muffin tins also make a great storage solution for items like paperclips or buttons.
• Use a carabiner for grouping together rubber bands or hair ties.
Of course, the real key is to change the way you treat your junk drawer to keep it at its most functional and organized level. Stop using it as a trash receptacle and review items in there every six months or so for usefulness.
It may be just a junk drawer, but let it shine in 2022 and be the best version that it can be.