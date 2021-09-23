A burst of color now greets drivers headed south on Watkins Hill Road in Walpole.
It’s not fall foliage, but a new mural on the side of a barn at Britton Farm.
The large mural was designed by Josephine Britton, the daughter of Larry and Josie Britton, who run the dairy farm. It shows cows and tractors on a pasture, against the vivid oranges and purples of a sunset. She painted it with her boyfriend, Evan, and sister, Emily, over about three days last month, finishing August 11.
“Everyone seems to be reporting good things about it,” Josephine Britton, 20, said. “That’s all that my dad will tell me at least. Lots and lots of people are stopping.”
While they were painting, she said, passing drivers would honk and wave, say out the window that they liked it or even stop to chat.
“It’s just nice to see people appreciate art,” she said. “It’s not even that intricate of a design, it’s pretty simple, but it’s also expressive.”
Located in a picturesque valley about a mile and a half southeast of Walpole village, the 600-acre farm has been in the Britton family for several generations. Larry and Josie took over after Larry’s parents, Alfred and Mary Lou, retired.
Josephine Britton said the idea of painting a mural on the farm went back to the difficult early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wall had recently been fixed and needed to be painted anyway. And as a teenager, Britton had painted a mural in her room. “It was a very nice outlet for me, creatively.”
It took some time to get the design right. The first idea she tried didn’t work. But she eventually came up with a vision that would become the mural, which she first painted to scale on a smaller piece of cardboard.
Britton said the mural’s elements connect to her and her siblings. The centerpiece is a close-up of a cow’s face; Emily is attending veterinary school in Oklahoma. As for the tractor: “My brother is incredible with engines,” she said, adding that 16-year-old Wyatt had recently fixed her car’s brakes.
And the colorful sky is for her. “I’ve always been a sunset chaser.”
The background went on first — Emily painted the grass, while Josephine and Evan were raised up in a tractor bucket to paint the sky. Then the other elements were added.
Britton said she loves creative expression, especially forms like painting that involve eye-catching color.
“There is this whole other reality inside everyone’s head, and art expresses that in a way that others can view that form of reality,” she said.