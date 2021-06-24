New Hampshire State Park Daytrips

The Granite State’s Division of Parks and Recreation manages 93 properties that include campgrounds, beaches, natural areas, waysides, historic sites, recreational trails and a ski area with a tramway. These properties provide recreation in the form of picnicking, camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, swimming, skiing, boating, wildlife watching and more.
According to the Division of Parks and Recreation’s official history the oldest state property is Miller State Park (Pack Monadnock) in Peterborough, acquired in 1881. The newest is Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, added in 2007. By 1935 the state’s Forestry Commission had 18 parks and the Forestry and Recreation Commission was created to manage them. This marked the beginning of the Parks and Recreation Division of DRED, the Department of Recreation and Economic Development.
The state park system was started with the belief that the state’s forests had multiple uses, not just timber harvesting. During the Great Depression of the 1930s the federal government became involved in making improvements to these state lands through the Civilian Conservation Corps. (CCC) and the Works Progress Administration (WPA). These programs created things like shelters, bathhouses and trails in ten state forest properties, one of which was Annett State Forest in Rindge.
State Park rules prohibit drones. Children 5 and under and seniors 65 and older are admitted free. Otherwise, the typical fee is $4 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11. State parks are “carry-in, carry-out” with the expectation you will take your trash home. Parking can be an issue, especially on weekends and holidays and reservations are encouraged and entail a $1 transaction fee. Here are a few that can be considered day trips.
Bear Brook State Park: 61 Deerfield Road, Allenstown, 603-485-9874. The park offers swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, archery, picnicking and more. This 10,000 acre park has 40 miles of trails to take hikers, bikers and equestrians to marshes, bogs, summits and ponds. There are two archery ranges and museums are housed in a former CCC camp. Beaches are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chesterfield Gorge Natural Area: 1823 Route 9 in Chesterfield. This roadside park offers 13 acres of hiking and scenic natural views. Visitor center, store and pit toilets are closed, with an opening date to be determined. Trails are open.
Greenfield State Park: 954 Forest Road, Greenfield, 603-547-3497. This park has 400 acres and offers swimming, boating, camping, fishing, picnicking and hiking. Campsites are available by reservation. There is a forest trail to bogs and ponds around Otter Lake. Beach is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hampton Beach State Park: 160 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, 603-926-8990. This park offers swimming, camping, fishing, hiking, picnicking. Parking is limited and reservations are encouraged. Fees -- $15 per passenger vehicle, $30 per RV. There is a park store. Restaurants, entertainment and other services are offered along Route 1A, a short walk from the beach.
Additional Seacoast beaches are Jenness State Beach, North Beach, North Hampton State Beach and Wallis Sands State Park. For more information on these go to nhstateparks.org.
Jericho Mountain State Park: 298 Jericho Lake Road, Berlin, 603-752-4758. This is the go-to place for ATV, UTV, trail bike and snowmobile enthusiasts, but it also offers camping, swimming, boating, fishing, biking, hiking, picnicking and more. Features include a bathhouse, visitors center, playground equipment, and cabins. For those who want to test their 4 by 4 vehicle a 2.5-mile 4X4 off-road trail fee is $20. A winch and other equipment is required.
Miller State Park: 13 Miller Park Road off Route 101 in Peterborough, 603-924-3672. This park is located on the summit and flank of Pack Monadnock. A winding 1.3-mile paved road and three hiking trails lead to the summit. One trail is a portion of the 21-mile Wapack Trail from Ashburnham, Mass., to the North Pack Monadnock in Greenfield. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On clear days visitors at the summit can see Mount Washington, the skyscrapers of Boston and the Vermont hills. The Auto Road is currently closed for construction and expected to re-open in mid-July.
Monadnock State Park: 169 Poole Road, Jaffrey, 603-532-8862. Climb a 3,165-foot mountain. There are many trails to take climbers to the summit and elsewhere. Those operated by the state include the park Headquarters on Poole Road, The Old Toll Road trailhead off Mountain Road (Rt. 124) and the Gilson Pond trailhead off Dublin Road. The headquarters has the popular (shortest) white dot and white cross trails. The Old Toll Road trail offers the most side trails, and the Gilson Pond trail is a longest of these. Camping is $25 a night, parking is $15 plus a $1 transaction fee for up to six people in one vehicle. Be sure to take some water for this hike.
Pisgah State Park: 520 Old Chesterfield Road, Winchester, 603-239-8153. At 21 square miles (13,300 acres) of rough, forested terrain, this is the state’s largest state park. It contains seven ponds and four highland ridges. Many multiuse trails offer hiking, biking, fishing and ATV use. There are six trailheads. The park is unstaffed and open free of charge. Gates are closed during mud season. Speed limit for ATVs is 25 mph. A trail map is available at nhstateparks.org.
Rhododendron State Park: 424 Rockwood Pond Road, Fitzwilliam, 603-532-8862 (at Monadnock State Park) hiking and picnicking. This 2,723-acre park features a 16-acre grove of Rhododendron Maximum, the largest in New England. A 0.6-mile universally accessible trail encircles the grove, which blossoms in mid-July. The property also contains a wildflower trail.
Silver Lake State Park: 138 Silver Lake Road, Hollis, 603-465-2342. The 80-acre park offers swimming, boating, picnicking and hiking. It features a sandy 1,000-foot beach on 34-acre Silver Lake. There are canoe and kayak rentals available and miles of hiking trails that enter Spaulding Town Forest. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.