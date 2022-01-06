New Hampshire Now Exhibit at HSCCNH

Whether with an image of maple farmers boiling sap, masked workers outside a hospital emergency department, or a Black Lives Matter rally, a statewide exhibit shows both a slice of daily life in New Hampshire over the past three years—and serves as a reflection of life in America.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County will display 50 photographs by New Hampshire photographers as part of a project called New Hampshire Now. The museum is one of eight venues across the state that are exhibiting photographs from the project in which 46 photographers set out to document life in New Hampshire during a three-year stretch from mid-2018 to November of 2020. The exhibit will be on view at the Historical Society from January 18 through the end of April.
New Hampshire Now is a collaboration between the New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists (NHSPA) and the New Hampshire Historical Society. The participating photographers shot about 10,000 images from which a panel of photo editors selected 250 images for the exhibitions and 260 images for publication in a book. The New Hampshire Now book, which is presented in chronological order, includes an introduction by Howard Mansfield from Hancock.
Gary Samson, Artist Laureate of New Hampshire, is the project director of New Hampshire Now.
He organized a small group of photographers in 2016 in Peterborough and surrounding towns to document everyday life in the area for a year. The inspiration for this work was the documentation of the Great Depression by Farm Security Administration photographers such as Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, Arthur Rothstein, Marion Post Wolcott and others who traveled throughout the United States to photographically record the suffering and other living conditions of Americans in the 1930s. These photos are archived at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
When the photography for the documentary project in Peterborough concluded, an exhibit was mounted at the Sharon Arts Center Gallery in November 2017.
Fifteen photographers generated 1,600 images in Peterborough. At the time, Samson was teaching at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, of which the now-closed Sharon Arts Center was a part of its campus. Of the group of images, 120 were chosen for an exhibit at the arts center in November of 2017.
New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists board member David Murray saw the exhibit and suggested Samson consider expanding the project to cover the entire state.
Several months into the project, Bill Dunlap, president of the New Hampshire Historical Society, learned about the project and offered to collaborate, also raising funds to publish a book and exhibit the work in eight museums in the fall of 2021. Samson and Dunlap made the decision to document during the pandemic as safely as possible and to extend the timeframe to document through the November presidential election.
Photographers worked statewide in all seven regions (Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee, Lakes, White Mountains, and Great Northwoods) and spent thousands of hours photographing the events, landscapes, people, occupations, and daily activities of life in the Granite State. Each photographer followed their own particular interests exploring New Hampshire and identifying what they thought was important to record with their cameras. This was a completely volunteer effort on their part.
In addition to all participating photographers being from New Hampshire, the book was designed, published and printed on paper by New Hampshire companies.
Medora Hebert of Westmoreland is one of the photographers who took part in the project, and six of her photos are on display at the Historical Society’s exhibit. In one of Hebert’s photos from March of 2019, Wesley Staples of Westmoreland boils maple syrup in his sugar house.
“(The photos) needed to be about people and the life they are leading here in New Hampshire,” said Samson of the project. “There’s images of farmers milking cows, a barber shop, a painter painting in the studio, state fairs, firemen and police, people gathering to see political candidates—it’s a real slice of life. We didn’t concentrate on the lives of doctors and lawyers. We focused on the lives of everyday people.”
Of course, no one suspected a history-making pandemic, homelessness epidemic or social movement like Black Lives Matter would fall within the photographers’ timeline for the project.
“We see (the project) as an important part of history in visual form.”
Digital files of the photographs from the project will be archived at the New Hampshire Historical Society for research purposes.
“Twenty or 50 years from now, people will see what daily life was like in New Hampshire,” said Samson.
New Hampshire Now can be viewed at the Historical Society of Cheshire County Tuesday from January 18 through the end of April. For hours or more information, call 603-352-1895 or visit hsccnh.org