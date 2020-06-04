It’s never too late to try something new. With COVID-19 supplying people worldwide with ample free time, many have found themselves picking up a new hobby.
In this day and age, the possibilities are endless online – there are new languages to learn, crafts to hone and gardens to be perfected. It may seem daunting at first, but taking on a new challenge is what life is all about, right? Age shouldn’t prevent anyone from picking up a hobby for the first time.
As the new post-quarantine norm came to fruition in the Scollans/Colarusso household over in New Ipswich, new and creative family bonding techniques quickly sprouted from the (sometimes too much) time together. Family movie nights, homemade Taco Tuesdays and Game Night Fridays were just a few of the ways to keep it lively in the cramped-but-cozy home on Porter Hill Road that so suddenly became occupied 24/7.
The patriarch of the family, Kevin Collarusso – affectionately called Kev by those who know him well – put the sudden down time to good use. He has worked most of his life with his hands. His tasteful eye and patient demeanor has helped him perfect his blue collar craft of flooring – tiles, hardwood, vinyl. Three decades in the trade could certainly qualify him for the “expert” level. With this newfound free time, he decided to keep his hands busy and mind sharp and give the guitar a try.
Playing instruments are known for being extremely beneficial to one’s overall health and wellbeing. Confidence-boosting and memory-honing, music has been proven to lower stress levels, improve cognitive skills and enhance one’s patience. Playing music stimulates the brain in a way that aimlessly scrolling through social media does not; the active engagement is crucial to overall mental and physical welfare. Creativity sprouts, disciplinary skills improve and confidence soars. In these uncertain and stressful times, learning an instrument was the perfect distraction for an unbalanced reality for Kev and the rest of the family.
He wasted no time teaching himself how to play. Hours and hours of quarantine have been dedicated to learning chords by ear, watching instructional videos, and backyard campfire concerts. Kev’s singalongs have kept everyone in the house in good spirits, effectively preventing sibling fistfights and screaming matches, one James Taylor tune at a time.
Not everyone is as inclined as Kev, as learning without an instructor can be extremely daunting. Luckily enough, for those who feel as inclined to try something new and also happen to live in the Monadnock region, online instrument lessons are abundant and available during the pandemic.
Among them is Takelessons (takelessons.com/nh/keene/music-lessons/adults). This is a great way for children and adults to find instructors who are available during the pandemic to teach instruments via one-on-one video chats. The website names the list of instructors presented on location and instrument of choice. All of the certified instructors have received background checks and come complete with reviews, bios and price points. These knowledgeable professionals vary in age and skill level, having all come from different musical backgrounds and academic institutions. Takelessons leaves the choice of the instructor up to the student; the pupil can base their decision off who best fits their needs.
Like many, Kev has come to love playing the guitar. What seemed difficult at first has become exciting and challenging. Perfecting a chord or successfully playing a longtime favorite song all the way through brings a feeling of joy like no other.
Perhaps the most crucial aspect to remember when it comes to learning how to play music is that one doesn’t have to be a professional musician to enjoy the benefits of actually playing an instrument. Those with no prior musical background can still reap the benefits of the psychological enhancements that music gives the brain. Working one-on-one with an instructor is arguably the best way to ensure these health benefits come to fruition.