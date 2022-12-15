Decorating for the holidays… fun and joy-filled or a yearly nuisance? For me, it’s both. Depending on the year and what’s going on in life, I really enjoy giving the house a bit of holiday glow or some years I’m thinking what’s the point? It will all be over in three weeks and then I’ve got to put it all away again.

The tree’s up and lights are on it. Needles already falling all over the tree skirt. I bought a new red and green plaid one a year or two ago as the old white faux fur one we’d had for years started to resemble roadkill under the balsam. What’s the whole point of a tree skirt? Well, I did a little research and just like much of our Christmas bedazzling traditions, they originated in Germany according to “History of the Christmas Tree Skirt” at merrystockings.com sometime in the 1870s.

