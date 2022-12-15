Decorating for the holidays… fun and joy-filled or a yearly nuisance? For me, it’s both. Depending on the year and what’s going on in life, I really enjoy giving the house a bit of holiday glow or some years I’m thinking what’s the point? It will all be over in three weeks and then I’ve got to put it all away again.
The tree’s up and lights are on it. Needles already falling all over the tree skirt. I bought a new red and green plaid one a year or two ago as the old white faux fur one we’d had for years started to resemble roadkill under the balsam. What’s the whole point of a tree skirt? Well, I did a little research and just like much of our Christmas bedazzling traditions, they originated in Germany according to “History of the Christmas Tree Skirt” at merrystockings.com sometime in the 1870s.
A long time before that, though, the Germans eschewed the yule log for an actual whole fir tree brought right inside the house for the holy holiday. Christmas trees originally were decorated simply… typically with red bows and other handmade ornaments but, according to “History of Christmas Trees” at history.com, it’s widely believed that Martin Luther, the 16th-century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. Walking home one winter evening, he was awed by the brilliance of the stars twinkling amongst the evergreens. Hence the first lit Christmas trees were originally illuminated by candlelight. In 1856, US President Franklin Pierce, first brought candlelit Christmas trees to the White House, according to “Mourning, Merriment, and Hazardous History of Holiday Lights” at cato.org,
Fire hazard aside, traditional tree skirts were finally developed in the 1870s to catch the dripping wax from the candles… as well as the myriad needles that fell with increasing volume as the cut tree dried out. Up until then, simple mats, rags and pieces of fabric sufficed.
Speaking of fire hazards, the whole candlelit Christmas tree practice caused so many tragic holiday conflagrations that by 1908, many insurance companies refused to cover fires caused by the trees. 36 people died in a 1925 Oklahoma fire from a lit tree and a Chicago hospital went up in flames in 1885. In 1905, a Kansas City man dressed as Santa Claus caught fire as did his sack of gifts. The site stated that in a true Christmas miracle, he actually survived.
Thankfully, just two years after Thomas Edison patented the light bulb, one of his employees, Edward Hibberd Johnson, wrapped small bulbs on a wire around a Christmas tree and modern electric tree lights were invented. Three days before Christmas, it was big news, though only about 10% of American households at the time had electricity.
Tree skirts lived on even after their original wax-catching purpose was no longer needed. As a means to hide the tree stand as well as a decorative, soft place for presents to be placed, there are almost as many tree skirt styles available now as there are ornaments for the tree. There are also rigid tree “collars” to be found as well as a recent throwback nod to olden days, some tree trunks are even placed in old time galvanized buckets and vintage crocks. My current flannel plaid skirt, though, is an established favorite resting spot of a certain feline named Vivian. We won’t worry about the needles now mixed with cat fur ‘til New Year’s Day though.
