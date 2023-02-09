Trash Talkin’

I was looking at the trash can in the kitchen the other day, wondering if it was time to update it. It’s one of those metal cylinder step-cans with a plastic lid that pops open when you step on the pedal. Inside is a plastic cylinder that you insert the “tall kitchen” trash bags into. It’s got two oval holes near the ridge that I believe are meant to allow you to cinch up the excess diameter of the bag and poke it through to hold the bag stable in the can. At least that’s what we use them for.

When the can is full, you pull the whole plastic cylinder out and then the bag of trash… shake it all down to fill out the bag some and then usually add a bit more trash before tying it up with the drawstring ties. Quite the whole process. I don’t know why I was pondering about the trash can. It’s perfectly functional. It could use a good wipe down with some soap and water but it’s fine. I thought back to the household trash can of my childhood.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.