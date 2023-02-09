Trash Talkin’

I was looking at the trash can in the kitchen the other day, wondering if it was time to update it. It’s one of those metal cylinder step-cans with a plastic lid that pops open when you step on the pedal. Inside is a plastic cylinder that you insert the “tall kitchen” trash bags into. It’s got two oval holes near the ridge that I believe are meant to allow you to cinch up the excess diameter of the bag and poke it through to hold the bag stable in the can. At least that’s what we use them for.
When the can is full, you pull the whole plastic cylinder out and then the bag of trash… shake it all down to fill out the bag some and then usually add a bit more trash before tying it up with the drawstring ties. Quite the whole process. I don’t know why I was pondering about the trash can. It’s perfectly functional. It could use a good wipe down with some soap and water but it’s fine. I thought back to the household trash can of my childhood.
I’m not sure if kitchen-size cans were maybe not available or if my parents found it more pragmatic to use a full-size plastic trash can in the kitchen ‘cause that’s what they did. It was avocado green, and I can remember a John F Kennedy collectible stamp stuck to the side of it for some reason. The bags were those black trash bags that today I’d normally think of for bigger jobs. They’re sometimes called leaf bags. Maybe my parents used the big can and bags because we were a family of six and produced a lot of garbage? Was it some sign of our socio-economic status of the time? I decided to do a little research and it’s actually kind of interesting!
I perused three sources: two were plastics manufacturers (aaapolymer.com and plasticmill.com) as well as my usual standby, Wikipedia. The history of how we Americans have handled our trash through the ages is both disgusting and fascinating at the same time. Following European tradition, American colonizers usually buried their trash, threw it over embankments and ditches, fed it to domesticated animals or burned it. As our population grew and became more densely urbanized in regions throughout the country, garbage became a big problem. Think rats and bugs, germs, foul odors, and when combined with sewage, disease. Interestingly, a pier was built in New York City for the sole purpose of throwing trash into the ocean. Garbage was such a problem that West Virginia outlawed the hunting of vultures since the birds were an effective waste management tool.
Trash cans themselves have been around for centuries but it wasn’t ‘til post-WWII that plastic trash bags were invented. Before that, the cans were very unsanitary and had to be frequently washed to rid them of toxic slime and odor. The very first plastic garbage bags were not created for residential use, however. Shortly after the war, Winnipeg inventor, Harry Wasylyk, was experimenting with a new, stretchy waterproof material called polyethylene. He created a bag in his kitchen through the process of extrusion where tiny resin pellets were melted, pressurized and then blown into the shape of a bag… somewhat like age-old glass blowing.
Harry’s trash bags were first used to supply liners to Winnipeg General Hospital in 1950. This was to help prevent the proliferation of polio. Shortly thereafter, Union Carbide Company purchased the plastic bag concept and began producing them under the name “Glad” trash bags. Voila! Plastic trash bags were a tremendous success for both businesses and homes.
It wasn’t until 1984 that the drawstring trash bag was created. Before that, twist ties were usually supplied with the roll of bags. I didn’t come across when the standard 13 gallon “tall kitchen” bags came into being but I did stumble across something that interests me as a gardener.
I knew biodegradable plastic bags existed and now I found small 3-gallon versions that I’m thinking might be just the thing to line my compost can under the kitchen sink. Dumping that can into the compost pile always results in a massive amount of dripping slime and onion and potato skins stuck to the sides. I’ll research them a little more to find out if they’re truly eco-friendly. There’s nothing trashy about that!
